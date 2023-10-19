Kenya Power explains token inaccessibility

Numerous people took to the internet to voice their grievances about difficulties in buying prepaid tokens, a problem that has persisted since October 18.

Kenya Power acknowledged that they are grappling with technical issues affecting their prepaid system.

"We are experiencing a hitch on the prepaid system which is affecting the generation of electricity tokens," KPLC tweeted.

KPLC, however, apologised for the inconvenience caused and promised to work on resolving the issue as soon as possible.

Kenyans to pay more for electricity

In October 2023, Kenyan consumers will find themselves facing higher electricity bills as the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) has introduced revisions to fuel charges and foreign exchange fluctuation rates applied by Kenya Power.

EPRA's adjustment translates to an 18.7% increase, elevating the fuel energy charge on electricity from Sh4.16 per unit to Sh4.94 per unit, a development recently highlighted by Business Daily.

EPRA Director General Daniel Kiptoo Speaking during a meeting hosted by the French Chamber of Commerce in Nairobi Pulse Live Kenya

Kenya Power MD explains reasons behind frequent power outage in Western and Nyanza

The power outages and rationing experienced in various parts of Kenya, particularly in the Western Kenya and South Nyanza regions, have raised concerns among consumers.

To address these issues, Kenya Power Managing Director Joseph Siror recently on October 18 appeared on Citizen TV to provide insights into the challenges causing these disruptions.

One key factor contributing to the power supply issues, according to Siror, is the reliance on renewable energy sources, notably geothermal power generated in Olkaria.

This geothermal power plant plays a crucial role in meeting the electricity needs of the mentioned regions. However, it involves transmitting electricity over an extensive route, stretching from Kibos in Kisumu to Awendo, a distance of approximately 500 kilometers.

Kenya Power CEO and MD Joseph Siror Pulse Live Kenya

While renewable energy sources like geothermal are considered environmentally friendly and cost-effective in the long term, they do pose unique challenges, particularly when it comes to the transmission of electricity over extended distances.

Siror pointed out that these longer transmission lines are more susceptible to issues and constraints.

The transmission network from Kibos to Awendo is experiencing capacity limitations, which have led to disruptions in the power supply.

The challenges faced in these regions stem from the geographical and infrastructural intricacies involved in supplying renewable energy.

In particular, the extended distance between the power generation source in Olkaria and the end-users in Western Kenya and South Nyanza introduces complexities and vulnerabilities within the transmission infrastructure.

Efforts are ongoing to address these capacity constraints and improve the resilience of the transmission network, especially along the route between Kibos and Awendo.

Kenya Power Chief Executive Officer Joseph Siror during an interview on Spice FM Pulse Live Kenya

Kenya Power remains committed to enhancing the efficiency and reliability of the national electricity supply, in line with the country's goals for sustainable and environmentally responsible energy production.