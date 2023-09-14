The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  domestic

How to silence beeping sound on different token metres [Kenya Power guide]

Fabian Simiyu

From the Hexing metre, Actaris metre, Conlog Intec metre and more, here is the Kenya Power customer care guide to turning off the beeping sound on your electricity token metre.

KPLC token metres
KPLC token metres

Dealing with token metres can be a bit of a rollercoaster ride, especially when the whole neighbourhood gets a front-row seat to the drama caused by that relentless beeping alarm.

Recommended articles

It's like broadcasting your electricity woes to the world. Fear not, because depending on the type and model of your token metre, there's a solution to bring back some peace and quiet.

This writer got in touch with Kenya Power's customer care service on how to do it.

It is, however, worth noting that the beeping sound is meant to serve as a nudge to top up your units and it also alerts you when a heavy-usage appliance is plugged in. Turning it off could result in a major inconvenience in case you're not vigilant with tracking your usage.

ADVERTISEMENT

In this guide, find the correct steps to follow when silencing the beeping sound on various prepaid meter models.

Actaris metre
Actaris metre Pulse Live Kenya

READ: How to purchase Kenya Power tokens through the bank

According to Kenya Power, the Hexing metre is the most common model affixed in many Kenyan homes, and fortunately, silencing this metre is a straightforward process.

ADVERTISEMENT

To halt the incessant beeping, simply follow these steps:

  1. Key in 812, followed by the hash symbol (#) or;
  2. Press 812 and then 'Enter'

To quell the sound on the Actaris metre simply long press the 'Enter' button and that should do the trick.

However, it's worth noting that this method may not be universally effective for all metres of this model.

ADVERTISEMENT

In cases where it doesn't work for your specific device, don't despair. Be open to exploring alternative steps recommended for other metre models.

If you find yourself bothered by the persistent beeping of a Conlog metre due to low unit levels, there's a straightforward solution at your fingertips.

  1. A single, sustained press on the hash (#) button
ADVERTISEMENT

This handy trick ensures that you can enjoy a quieter and more peaceful environment even when your units are running low.

  1. First, key in 1037;
  2. Press the 'Enter' button three consecutive times.
Token metre
Token metre Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

To put an end to the beeping sound on your token metre, follow these straightforward steps:

  1. Key in 016;
  2. Then proceed to press the 'Enter' button.

READ: How Kenya Power tokens work

For those with metres sporting the name Nirav Star Instrument, resolving the beeping issue is a breeze.

ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Key in 1037;
  2. Follow it up by pressing the 'Enter' button three consecutive times.
Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Uganda’s anti-gay bill spurs fallout with the US and a loss of Ush741 billion ($200 million)

Uganda’s anti-gay bill spurs fallout with the US and a loss of Ush741 billion ($200 million)

Timeline: Nigeria's electricity grid collapsed 47 times from 2017 to 2023

Timeline: Nigeria's electricity grid collapsed 47 times from 2017 to 2023

How to silence beeping sound on different token metres [Kenya Power guide]

How to silence beeping sound on different token metres [Kenya Power guide]

Top 5 oil producing African countries as of August 2023

Top 5 oil producing African countries as of August 2023

From Kenya to Rwanda: Ranking East Africa's top 5 economies

From Kenya to Rwanda: Ranking East Africa's top 5 economies

Top 10 African countries with the highest drop in inflation rates in one month

Top 10 African countries with the highest drop in inflation rates in one month

See why the US has decided to withhold $85 million worth of military aid from Egypt

See why the US has decided to withhold $85 million worth of military aid from Egypt

9 things you need to know about Apple's flagship product: The iPhone 15

9 things you need to know about Apple's flagship product: The iPhone 15

15 African countries with satellites in orbit

15 African countries with satellites in orbit

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President William Ruto meets with TikTok officials at State House, Nairobi

TikTok boss reveals newest method Kenyans can use to make money from the platform

People using phones in public

Blank Tape Levy: Kenyans to pay new tax from September 15

Jared Ouma

Citizen TV loses top manager to TV47's parent company Cape Media

Sequential siblings: Number plate coincidences you would not believe if they were not captured on camera

Sequential siblings: 12 number plate coincidences captured on Kenyan roads