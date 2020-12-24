Kenyan Doctors have finally called of their strike that begun on Monday.

In an announcement made by the Kenya Medical Practitioners Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) Secretary General Dr. Chibanzi Mwachonda on Thursday, doctors will continue offering their services to Kenyans.

"Doctors will provide services for you in the facilities and we continue to engage and we do hope that come January we shall have this type of engagements to ensure that during this period of the pandemic, all doctors are assured of occupational wealth and safety. With that note, I would like to declare that the strike by the Kenya Medical Practitioners Pharmacists and Dentists Union has been called off," said Dr. Mwachonda.

More to follow.