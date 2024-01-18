The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Kenyan plane crashes into building in Somalia

Denis Mwangi

Somalia state media has reported a plane crash involving a Kenyan plane

A Kenyan plane carrying humanitarian aid crashed near El-Barde airstrip in Somalia.
A Kenyan plane carrying humanitarian aid crashed near El-Barde airstrip in Somalia.

A Kenyan plane carrying humanitarian aid crashed near El-Barde airstrip in the Bakool region of Somalia.

The crash occurred around 11:30 a.m. local time on Thursday, January 18, 2024.

Abdifitah Geedsane, the airfield director, confirmed that the aircraft veered off the runway during its landing at El-Barde airstrip.

Regrettably, one person lost their life after the plane crashed into a building. Additionally, another individual sustained injuries and was rushed to the hospital.

The ill-fated plane had a Kenyan flag on its tail and was registered under (5Y-JWG). Additional reports claimed that the Fokker 50 was operated by Jetways Airlines.

READ: Why Nairobi - U.S. flights take longer than U.S. - Nairobi flights, despite same distance

The Fokker 50 is a turboprop-powered airliner manufactured and supported by the Dutch aircraft manufacturer Fokker.

It was designed as an improved version of the highly successful Fokker F27 Friendship, specifically the stretched F27-500 model.

READ: Why Ruto slept inside a plane for 2 nights during Gemany, France trips

The Fokker 50 can carry up to 62 passengers and can fly in and out of most airports worldwide, including those with unpaved runways.

It possesses excellent short-field performance and can make steep approaches to airports.

The aircraft is renowned for its low operational cost, reliability, and structural durability.

It is in use as a 50-seat passenger aircraft and 7-ton freighter, as well as a special mission aircraft with several governments.

The Fokker 50 has often been highly appreciated by owners and pilots alike for its reliability, economics, and flight characteristics.

Denis Mwangi

ADVERTISEMENT

