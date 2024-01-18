Kenyan plane crashes into building in Somalia

The crash occurred around 11:30 a.m. local time on Thursday, January 18, 2024.

Abdifitah Geedsane, the airfield director, confirmed that the aircraft veered off the runway during its landing at El-Barde airstrip.

Regrettably, one person lost their life after the plane crashed into a building. Additionally, another individual sustained injuries and was rushed to the hospital.

The ill-fated plane had a Kenyan flag on its tail and was registered under (5Y-JWG). Additional reports claimed that the Fokker 50 was operated by Jetways Airlines.

A Kenyan plane carrying humanitarian aid crashed near El-Barde airstrip in Somalia. Pulse Live Kenya

The Fokker 50 is a turboprop-powered airliner manufactured and supported by the Dutch aircraft manufacturer Fokker.

It was designed as an improved version of the highly successful Fokker F27 Friendship, specifically the stretched F27-500 model.

The Fokker 50 can carry up to 62 passengers and can fly in and out of most airports worldwide, including those with unpaved runways.

It possesses excellent short-field performance and can make steep approaches to airports.

The aircraft is renowned for its low operational cost, reliability, and structural durability.

It is in use as a 50-seat passenger aircraft and 7-ton freighter, as well as a special mission aircraft with several governments.