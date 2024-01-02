Theories Kenyans have come up with after Rachel Ruto's viral photo

The image shared by one X user, Cyprian Nyakundi, swiftly circulated on social media, prompting a public discourse about the well-being of the nation's First Lady.

Rachel Ruto's viral photo

The photo in question depicts Rachel Ruto seated alongside Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika during the New Year festivities led by President William Ruto.

Despite the joyous occasion, the post by Nyakundi suggests that the First Lady seemed tired.

Social media reactions to Rachel Ruto's viral photo

X became the arena for discussions, with users expressing their worries and drawing comparisons with previous First Ladies like Magaret Kenyatta.

In the age of social media scrutiny, every nuance of a public figure becomes subject to analysis.

Various speculations emerged, hinting at undisclosed battles and hidden burdens that might be affecting the usually vibrant First Lady.

Theories range from the weight of a nation's prayers to the spiritual toll of relentless warfare.

Here are some of the reactions suggesting Mama Rachael Ruto is Kenya's prayer warrior

@Camundih Well put. Looking quite distraught and weary. Wishing this great kind-hearted lady a happy 2024.

@victorooko If I compare the faces of Kihika and Rachel, there is a huge difference. Of course, we saw how Mama Margaret Kenyatta was oozing grace, honor, and elegance. But Mama Rachel, if what we think is true, then I pray that the God whom she worships shields her.

@ChantelleKosank It's clear for anyone to see that this person has issues! Surely happiness can't be bought.. and what's to be happy about when the rest of Kenyans are suffering?

@mjuniamzito Mboma wakenya mnashughulika na yasiyo wahusu. The first lady may look weary but reason may differ. But the more likely reason may be due to fasting taking into account that she's a prayerful lady. Can you let her be?

@Mwangi88182288 Despite all her influence and power, she accepts herself the way she is instead of applying countless layers of makeup. The first lady doesn't have to look at anything that's conventionally acceptable like most of today's women believe.