Theories Kenyans have come up with after Rachel Ruto's viral photo

Lynet Okumu

The various theories that Kenyans have come up with following First Lady Rachel Ruto's viral photo

Kenya's First Lady Rachel Ruto and Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika

As the clock struck midnight, marking the beginning of 2024, a seemingly innocent photo of First Lady Rachel Ruto at the New Year celebrations in State House Nakuru triggered a wave of reactions among Kenyans.

The image shared by one X user, Cyprian Nyakundi, swiftly circulated on social media, prompting a public discourse about the well-being of the nation's First Lady.

The photo in question depicts Rachel Ruto seated alongside Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika during the New Year festivities led by President William Ruto.

Kenya's First Lady Rachel Ruto and Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika Pulse Live Kenya

READ: First Lady Rachel Ruto offers to help MP find a wife

Despite the joyous occasion, the post by Nyakundi suggests that the First Lady seemed tired.

X became the arena for discussions, with users expressing their worries and drawing comparisons with previous First Ladies like Magaret Kenyatta.

In the age of social media scrutiny, every nuance of a public figure becomes subject to analysis.

Rachael Ruto
Rachael Ruto Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Rachael Ruto shares scary midnight experience in Mombasa after plane's engine failed

Various speculations emerged, hinting at undisclosed battles and hidden burdens that might be affecting the usually vibrant First Lady.

Theories range from the weight of a nation's prayers to the spiritual toll of relentless warfare.

Here are some of the reactions suggesting Mama Rachael Ruto is Kenya's prayer warrior

@Camundih Well put. Looking quite distraught and weary. Wishing this great kind-hearted lady a happy 2024.

@victorooko If I compare the faces of Kihika and Rachel, there is a huge difference. Of course, we saw how Mama Margaret Kenyatta was oozing grace, honor, and elegance. But Mama Rachel, if what we think is true, then I pray that the God whom she worships shields her.

@ChantelleKosank It's clear for anyone to see that this person has issues! Surely happiness can't be bought.. and what's to be happy about when the rest of Kenyans are suffering?

@mjuniamzito Mboma wakenya mnashughulika na yasiyo wahusu. The first lady may look weary but reason may differ. But the more likely reason may be due to fasting taking into account that she's a prayerful lady. Can you let her be?

@Mwangi88182288 Despite all her influence and power, she accepts herself the way she is instead of applying countless layers of makeup. The first lady doesn't have to look at anything that's conventionally acceptable like most of today's women believe.

@okwitt She was at a Kesha praying for the nation. She will pray for corruption to end in this nation. Let us cut her some slack.

