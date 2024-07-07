The sports category has moved to a new website.

Kenyans online react after Nairobi public toilets increase charges by 100%

Amos Robi

Kenyans online decried the poor state of the facilities with women saying it is a common source of urinary tract infections

A public toilet in Nairobi
  • Cost of using public toilets in Nairobi has doubled, sparking anger among Kenyans
  • Many express dissatisfaction and frustration online over the new charges
  • Users point out poor maintenance, lack of basic hygiene, and health concerns despite increased charges

The cost of using public toilets in parts of Nairobi has doubled, sparking widespread anger among Kenyans.

The new charges, which have increased from Sh10 to Sh20, have led to a flood of reactions online, with many expressing their dissatisfaction and frustration.

A video circulating online shows a sign at one of the public washrooms indicating the new fee.

The video, seen by this writer, has elicited strong reactions from Kenyans, who say the condition and service at the toilets doesn't warrant the increase.

"Public Toilet in town 20 Bob hapana. As we reject the Finance Bill, this one too we must do away with," commented one online user, echoing the sentiments of many others.

In the video, a woman passionately rants about the unfairness of the price hike, describing it as unreasonable.

She urges fellow Kenyans to confront the management of these facilities just as they have with MPs who supported the Finance Bill 2024.

Users on social media have pointed out that despite the increased charges, the conditions of the toilets remain deplorable.

Many have highlighted issues such as poor maintenance and lack of basic hygiene, with women particularly concerned about the risk of Urinary Tract Infections (UTIs) due to inadequate sanitation supplies.

It is estimated that a single public toilet can generate at least Sh15,000 daily after deducting operational costs, with users being charged Sh10 or Sh20 depending on the service required.

This increase in fees is seen by many as an unnecessary burden on already strained budgets.

Kenyans online are calling for the county government to intervene and ensure that public toilets are maintained and accessible at no cost.

They argue that access to sanitation facilities is a basic human right and should not be treated as a luxury.

"Responding to nature calls has become a luxury in Kenya, so sad," read one comment, reflecting the broader sentiment of frustration and disappointment.

Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

