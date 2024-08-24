The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Ruto taps Uhuru era CS, ex-governor to steer parastatal boards in fresh changes

Amos Robi

Former key allies have been appointed to new positions, including former Narok Governor Samuel Tunai

President William Ruto during a meeting at State House, Nairobi
  • Irungu Nyakera has been reassigned to the Kenyatta International Convention Centre as the Chairperson of the Board of Directors
  • President William Ruto has made fresh appointments within his administration for strategic reshuffling
  • Former ICT Cabinet Secretary Eliud Owalo appointed as the Deputy Chief of Staff in charge of Performance and Delivery Management

President William Ruto has made a series of fresh appointments within his administration, signalling a strategic reshuffling to enhance his government's effectiveness.

Among the notable appointments is the return of some of his key allies, following the recent cabinet reshuffling.

In the latest appointments, former Lands Cabinet Secretary Farida Karoney has been appointed as the Chairperson of the National Lottery Board.

This position will see her serve for a three-year term, with immediate effect.

Former Lands Cabinet Secretary Farida Karoney
Former Narok Governor Samuel Tunai has been named the Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA).

Tunai's appointment comes as he takes over from Irungu Nyakera, whose tenure was abruptly ended by the President. Tunai is expected to serve for a three-year term, starting immediately.

This appointment comes at a critical time for KEMSA, which has been under scrutiny for its handling of medical supplies.

Kemsa premises in Nairobi
Following his removal from KEMSA, Irungu Nyakera has been reassigned to the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC), where he will serve as the Chairperson of the Board of Directors.

His appointment also spans three years, and he takes over from Adelina Mwau, whose tenure was revoked by the President.

Former KEMSA Board Chairperson Irungu Nyakera
In addition to the appointments made by President Ruto, Lands, Public Works, Housing and Urban Development Cabinet Secretary Alice Wahome announced a new appointment within her ministry.

Prof. Jeremiah Nyabuti Ayonga has been appointed as a member of the Physical Planners Registration Board for a three-year term.

These appointments follow a series of earlier ones where President Ruto brought back some of his allies, who had been perceived to be sidelined following the recent Cabinet reshuffle.

Notably, former ICT Cabinet Secretary Eliud Owalo was appointed as the Deputy Chief of Staff in charge of Performance and Delivery Management.

Former ICT CS Eliud Owalo
Additionally, ex-Public Service Minister Moses Kuria was named a Senior Advisor in the Council of Economic Advisors, and digital strategist Dennis Itumbi was appointed as the Head of Creative Economy and Special Projects in the Executive Office of the President.

Amos Robi

ADVERTISEMENT

