Kenyans react as Shakur the Cop shares his plight after taking part in demos

Kenyans have reacted to news that popular Prison Officer Jackson Kuria Kihara, also known as Shakur the Cop has been interdicted for taking part in anti-government protests.

Popularly known as Shakur, the Prison Officer joined other patriotic Kenyans in the clamour for good governance and accountability in government.

He expressed no regrets for joining the demonstrations, clarifying that he did nothing wrong in joining the protests to hold the government accountable.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kamiti Maximum Security Prison cited violation of rule 124 for his dismissal.

Shakur was pictured on 24 June holding placards with anti-government messages.

One of the placards indicated that he was speaking up for millions of government employees fed up with President William Ruto’s administration but who cannot speak for fear of losing their jobs or other consequences.

At the time, he was in operational uniform at the time, boldly carrying placards.

He also took to the streets on Tuesday, July 9 and was arrested around parliament buildings.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shakur protested wearing blood-stained clothes while demanding justice for scores of Kenyans killed during the anti-government protests and was arrested in Nairobi.

The 25-year-old asserted that he is a patriot and will continue speaking up.

Citizen TV interviewed Shakur who was dismissed on Wednesday, bringing his five-year career to an unceremonious end.

ADVERTISEMENT

He expressed his uncertainty at getting back his job noting that there could be people who would be eager to see him out of the service.

Reactions from Kenyans

Many opined that the Prison Officer should be celebrated for playing his part in making Kenya a better country as sampled in the comments below.

Team Kaldo: Shakur will go far, with or without the forces, you do not have to be in the forces or with the forces for you to survive, Shakur wherever you are just know there are so many police officers, prison waders, who are very happy with what you are doing,

Moses young ( prince lee ): That's prison officer got fired just acting for his constitutional rights in fact he is a hero he sacrificed a lot to fight a war for officers who are suffering just fearing to be fired we fear God and hot porridge iyo ingine ni shida ya kujitakia

ADVERTISEMENT

Gathoronjo: He is now in a position to serve for the better good

Dr. Daniel Otwori, PhD,EBS: All shall be well! Don't mind them! Freedom is coming soon!!

Cop Shakur's disappearance

Individuals posing as DCI agents visited his home after he posted protest pictures on social media, declaring his stand during the anti-government protests.

Kenyans protested his disappearance and expressed concerns about his well-being amid reports of possible abduction by police officers.

ADVERTISEMENT

His lawyer, Benjamin Njeru Wa Muthoni, while speaking to NTV on July 1, revealed that Shakur's troubles began when he posted pictures of himself holding #RejectFinanceBill2024 banners on social media.

Jackson Kuria Kihara, the police officer who joined the anti-Finance Bill protests in June 2024. Pulse Live Kenya

"At some point, DCI officers visited his home and asked for his whereabouts. All this time, he had never been charged with anything or summoned, so due to the reasonable apprehension he held on his safety, he went into hiding," Njeru explained.