Protestor in uniform: The mysterious disappearance & return of Shakur the Cop

Jackson Kuria Kihara, widely known as @Shakurthecop, has been found alive after being reported missing.
The 25-year-old officer, who has gained notoriety for his outspoken stance against the Finance Bill 2024 and the controversial police mission in Haiti, was discovered on Monday evening, July 1, after a three-day disappearance.
Shakur the Cop: Outspoken Finance Bill critic
Shakur went viral when his photos, protesting against the government, went viral on social media.
Despite being a police officer, his daring actions and vocal opposition to the Finance Bill 2024 earned him numerous warnings and concerns for his safety.
Shakur's sudden disappearance quickly garnered national attention after his lawyer and family raised the alarm about his whereabouts.
His lawyer, Benjamin Njeru Wa Muthoni, while speaking to NTV on July 1, revealed that Shakur's troubles began when he posted pictures of himself holding #RejectFinanceBill2024 banners on social media.
This act prompted individuals posing as Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) agents to visit his home, only to find his spouse.
"At some point, DCI officers visited his home and asked for his whereabouts. All this time, he had never been charged with anything or summoned, so due to the reasonable apprehension he held on his safety, he went into hiding," Njeru explained.
Shakur's struggles for safety & legal measures
Njeru advised the officer to report his concerns at the nearest police station, but Shakur opted to seek anticipatory bail first.
The father of two was suspicious about the calls he was receiving and believed he was being trailed.
Njeru noted, "The anticipatory orders were posted last weekend, Saturday night going into Sunday morning. He texted several times about the nature of the calls he was receiving and the fact that he was being trailed. So we believe that in the circumstances, his life was in danger."
Close communication & missing person's report
Despite the growing concern, Shakur maintained close communication with his friends and family during his disappearance.
They ruled out the possibility of him intentionally hiding and filed a missing person's report at the Kiamumbi Police Station.
It was reported that he was abducted by police officers before being held without communication.
However, the Kiambu sub-county police commander stated that the matter had been referred back to the Kenya Prisons headquarters, as it fell within their mandate.
Shakur posted on his social media to thank those who supported him. "I am free. Let me rest now. Thanks to everyone who posted about me. The rogue police officers fear your voices."