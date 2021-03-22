On Friday last week, Agnes Kavindu who is ex-wife to former Machakos senator Johnson Muthama was announced winner in the hotly contested Machakos senate by-election, that pit her against a candidate supported by her ex-husband.

Following Ms Kavindu’s victory, Mr Muthama took to twitter to congratulate the mother of his children, stating that she has his support in serving the people of Machakos County.

He also commended UDA candidate Urbanus Ngengele for putting up a spirited fight in the by-election.

Wiper's Agnes Kavindu Muthama wins Machakos Senate seat

“Congratulations Agnes kavindu for putting up a spirited campaign and winning the senatorial seat. You have our support as you serve the people of machakos. To our @MuthamaNgengele pongezi for a good show! Let's pull together and focus into the future,” wrote Johnson Muthama.

This was despite the two having ugly exchanges that saw them air their dirty linen in the public during campaigns.

Following his message, this is how Kenyans on Twitter reacted;