RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Kenyans resurface video of Hussein Mohammed cornering Uhuru over housing levy

Lynet Okumu

A video showing Hussein Mohamed questioning Uhuru on affordable housing concept has resurfaced

From right: Former President Uhuru Kenyatta & State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohamed

Kenyans have resurfaced a video showing State House Spokesperson and media personality Hussein Mohamed questioning former President Uhuru Kenyatta about the concept of affordable housing.

The video, shared on Twitter by user @Gideon_Kitheka on Tuesday 30, captured a round table meeting between journalists and the former president.

The discussion centered around the misconception that the affordable housing initiative was a form of taxation.

As the video shows, Hussein began questioning the former president about why individuals were being compelled to pay taxes for a program they may not necessarily benefit from.

State House Spokeperson Hussein Mohamed speaking during a media briefing on March 22, 2023

However, Uhuru promptly corrected Hussein's misconception, explaining that the initiative was not a tax but rather a saving and contribution towards owning a home.

"This is not a tax, it is a saving and a contribution towards owning a home. It is not a tax. What we are saying is that even if you don't get a house that money goes back to the person who contributed it and that is why I have been talking about building a culture of saving in society," Uhuru explained.

He emphasized that the money contributed would be returned to individuals even if they did not acquire a house, as part of building a culture of saving in society.

Uhuru expressed his desire for more Kenyans to become homeowners, highlighting the low number of mortgage holders in the country.

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta

He criticized the short loan repayment periods offered by financial institutions, which he believed encouraged corrupt practices.

"As a country since independence, we have less than 500,000 mortgage holders. I think it is probably around 200,000.

"We have people when you try to go and borrow for a house you are given a loan for five years. How do you repay it? This is what encourages all these corrupt practices," he added.

The former president clarified that contributions towards the affordable housing initiative were not mandatory, emphasizing that dialogue and engagement were key.

"And by the way, we are not forcing anyone to make these contributions. That is why we have embraced dialogue," He said.

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta during the Jubilee Party National Delegates Conference on May 22, 2023.

He also emphasized that the program would not only facilitate homeownership but also create one million jobs annually in the construction industry.

The video clip sparked conversations among Kenyans, with some drawing comparisons to the proposed three percent affordable housing levy under the Kenya Kwanza initiative.

The Ruto housing levy, as explained by Housing Principal Secretary Charles Hinga, functions similarly to a national savings group or chama.

It requires employees to contribute three percent of their monthly salary, with employers matching the employee's contribution.

Just like Uhuru's concept, President William Ruto has also maintained that the program would result in the creation of one million jobs a year in the construction industry.

Lynet Okumu

