The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Kenya's 1st satellite launch aborted seconds before take off [Video]

Denis Mwangi

The launch of Taifa-1 Sat, Kenya's first operational earth observation satellite, was aborted just seconds to take off.

Space X's Falcon 9 launch vehicle carrying Kenya's Taifa-1 Satellite
Space X's Falcon 9 launch vehicle carrying Kenya's Taifa-1 Satellite

The launch of Taifa-1 Sat was scheduled to take place on Friday, April 14 in Vandenberg Base, California.

Recommended articles

The launch is being handled by Space X, an exploration technology company owned by US Billionaire Elon Musk and was broadcasted live for Kenyans and people around the world to watch.

However, the launch was called off 28 seconds before take-off due to bad weather.

Many Kenyans who had tuned in, some watching from the University of Nairobi

ADVERTISEMENT
Space X's Falcon 9 launch vehicle carrying Kenya's Taifa-1 Satellite
Space X's Falcon 9 launch vehicle carrying Kenya's Taifa-1 Satellite Pulse Live Kenya

As you have just heard from the launch director we have just had a hold hold hold on the countdown,” the narrator said as the countdown display read 28 seconds.

This was the third time the launch failed to take place but was also the closes it came.

Previous attempts earlier in the week were delayed due to bad weather.

Taifa-1 Sat is Kenya's first operational earth observation satellite.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Kenyans will now be able to launch rockets into space

It is equipped with an optical camera that takes pictures simultaneously in multispectral and panchromatic modes enabling it to operate within and beyond the visible light spectrum.

The satellite is the first of what is intended to be a constellation of small earth observation satellites, with subsequent systems expected to be of higher capability.

The project was an initiative of the Kenya Space Agency which is mandated to coordinate and regulate space related activities in the country.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

How invaders quietly returned sheep stolen from Kenyatta family's Northlands farm

How invaders quietly returned sheep stolen from Kenyatta family's Northlands farm

Kenya's 1st satellite launch aborted seconds before take off [Video]

Kenya's 1st satellite launch aborted seconds before take off [Video]

Kenyan who disguised himself as a woman to win cash prize makes headlines in US

Kenyan who disguised himself as a woman to win cash prize makes headlines in US

Doctors reveal Mukumu Girls' teacher's cause of death

Doctors reveal Mukumu Girls' teacher's cause of death

EPRA boss explains whether Kenya's new fuel deal will change pricing formula

EPRA boss explains whether Kenya's new fuel deal will change pricing formula

Inside the fight for LGBTQ+ rights in Africa [Pulse Contributor's Opinion]

Inside the fight for LGBTQ+ rights in Africa [Pulse Contributor's Opinion]

UN boss admits to not trusting Ruto in leaked US military documents

UN boss admits to not trusting Ruto in leaked US military documents

IG Koome slapped with 4 demands over Maseno Uni student shooting

IG Koome slapped with 4 demands over Maseno Uni student shooting

Kimani Ichung'wah in trouble with lawyer Danstan Omari over 'Koinange street' remark

Kimani Ichung'wah in trouble with lawyer Danstan Omari over 'Koinange street' remark

Pulse Sports

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A collage of before and after photos of a Toyota Prado that was restored after being involved in an accident

KOT divided over restoration of Toyota Prado that was involved in accident [Photos]

File image of DJ Fatxo with Gathoni Waruguru

Jeff Mwathi: DJ Fatxo’s girlfriend breaks silence with Bible verse after DCI’s update

President William Ruto meets with UN Deputy Sec Gen Amina Mohammed at State House in October 2022

UN boss admits to not trusting Ruto in leaked US military documents

Kenyatta University student, June Jerop

Detectives trace 2 men who spoke with KU student before her death