Kenya's 1st satellite launch aborted seconds before take off [Video]

The launch is being handled by Space X, an exploration technology company owned by US Billionaire Elon Musk and was broadcasted live for Kenyans and people around the world to watch.

However, the launch was called off 28 seconds before take-off due to bad weather.

Many Kenyans who had tuned in, some watching from the University of Nairobi

“As you have just heard from the launch director we have just had a hold hold hold on the countdown,” the narrator said as the countdown display read 28 seconds.

This was the third time the launch failed to take place but was also the closes it came.

Previous attempts earlier in the week were delayed due to bad weather.

Taifa-1 Sat is Kenya's first operational earth observation satellite.

It is equipped with an optical camera that takes pictures simultaneously in multispectral and panchromatic modes enabling it to operate within and beyond the visible light spectrum.

The satellite is the first of what is intended to be a constellation of small earth observation satellites, with subsequent systems expected to be of higher capability.