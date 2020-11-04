On Wednesday, President Uhuru Kenyatta gave another address on the status of Covid-19 in country, following an upsurge in the number infections a few weeks after the Ministry of Health guidelines were relaxed.

In his address, the Head of State talked about many issues and here are some of the highlights of his address;

1. Cabinet Secretaries, Chief Administrative Secretary and Principal Secretaries to reduce all in person engagements in government offices.

2. State and public officers above the age of 58 years to work remotely except those who work in critical areas.

3. Learning to continue for candidates under heightened safety measures. Other students to resume learning in January 2021.

4. All political gathering and rallies suspended for 60 days.

5. Night curfew extended to 3rd January, 2021. Curfew time reviewed, to begin at 10PM to 4AM.

6. Bars, and Restaurants to close by 9PM.

7. Religious gatherings other than weddings and funerals to have one third (1/3) of the total population, with strict adherence to Ministry of Health Guidelines.

8. Where there is a spike, National Government will enforce a local County lockdown.

9. Ministry of Interior to set up a Special Task Unit to enforce a NATIONWIDE adherence to Covid-19 protocols.

Eateries and entertainment joints to comply with covid-19 guidelines failure to which the premises will be shutdown.