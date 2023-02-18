Ndindi Nyoro speaks amid reports of rivalry with Gachagua

The two have emerged as the politicians to watch, with lawmakers from the region galvanizing around them in what analysts opine, will create two centers of power as the two pursue future political ambitions and succession power plays.

The lawmaker raised eyebrows this week after hosting leaders from Central, Eastern, Rift Valley and Nairobi in his Kiharu home turf.

Leaders present at the meeting declared him as the most ideal successor to President William Ruto, opening the chapter for what could turn out to be a bruising battle against Gachagua who is also understood to be keen on succeeding the president.

Nyoro’s unstoppable rise enjoys the blessings of his boss, President Ruto who has on numerous occasions expressed a soft spot for the youthful lawmaker who he fondly introduces as “part of our future that we must groom”.

Pulse Live Kenya

Several MPs have also coalesced around Gachagua who they hold, is the senior-most political figure from the region and best placed to succeed Ruto and champion the region’s interest.

Among those backing Gachagua are rebel Jubilee lawmakers Kanini Kega and Sabina Chege who broke ranks with retired President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“As we speak, no other leader holds higher political authority than Mr Gachagua in the Mt Kenya region. He is the reigning leader of the Mountain.” Kega said when he declared that he will work with the Kenya Kwanza administration.

Commenting on the reports of rivalry, Nyoro downplayed the same, noting that he is a subordinate to the president and his deputy, adding that it is not yet time for politics.

“Politics has a way of going overboard...What remains is that the President of Kenya is Dr Ruto, deputised by Mr Gachagua. All the others in the government are their subordinates…We have a contract with the people” Nyoro explained.