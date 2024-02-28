Reasons rain causes heavy traffic in Nairobi

The frustration of spending hours on the road can leave you questioning; why does traffic come to a grinding halt when it rains?

Let's unravel the mystery behind Nairobi's rainy-day gridlocks

Slower speeds and reduced visibility

One of the most noticeable impacts of rain on traffic is the significant drop in driving speeds.

Decreased visibility, coupled with the need for heightened caution, prompts drivers to slow down, creating bottlenecks that stretch for kilometres.

Heavy traffic on a Kenyan road during the rainy season Pulse Live Kenya

Rainfall also triggers caution among drivers, leading to overly apprehensive behavior behind the wheel.

The combination of reduced stability and increased reaction time builds up into congestion.

Increased Car Usage

Just as umbrellas emerge when rain falls, so do cars flood the streets of Nairobi during stormy weather.

Many people who would have chosen to walk opt for the shelter of their vehicles or using public transport to avoid getting drenched.

This surge in car usage increased the volume of vehicles on the road, setting the stage for traffic snarl ups.

Infrastructure Challenges and Road Hazards

Nairobi's road infrastructure faces its own set of challenges when rain descends upon the city.

Potholes, already a menace in dry weather, transform into perilous traps filled with rainwater, increasing the risk of accidents and causing traffic jam.

Public Transport Challenges

Public transport, a lifeline for many Nairobians, faces its own set of challenges when it rains.

Matatus and buses navigate through flooded streets, often getting stuck or taking alternative routes, which can disrupt schedules and compound congestion.

Additionally, passengers may experience longer wait times as vehicles struggle to maneuver through the rain-soaked roads.

Tips for Navigating Rainy-Day Traffic

While the forecast may call for rain, it doesn't have to spell doom for your commute.

Kenya Meteorological Department has issued an alert that heavy rainfall is expected in Nairobi and other parts of the country from February 27 to March 4.

By adopting a few proactive measures, you can navigate rainy roads with greater ease and safety. Here are some tips to consider: