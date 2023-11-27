The sports category has moved to a new website.

Azimio MP's brother found dead

Denis Mwangi

The family of Kilome MP Thuddeus Nzambia is in mourning following the death of his brother David Mwina Nzambia.

A vehicle which transported the body of Kilome MP Thuddeus Nzambia's brother David Mwina Nzambia who was swept by floods
A vehicle which transported the body of Kilome MP Thuddeus Nzambia's brother David Mwina Nzambia who was swept by floods

David Mwina, who was a teacher at Muua Primary School in Makueni County met his untimely death after he was swept by flood waters at River Muua on Sunday, November 27, according to Mukaa Sub-county Police Commander Barnabas Ngeno

The deceased was reportedly crossing towards home, from Mang'ala shopping centre to Kwa Mbeu village when he drowned.

His body was found on the shores of the river. The body was taken to Sultan Hamud sub-county hospital mortuary.

Kilome MP Thaddeus Nzambia speaking during a past event
Kilome MP Thaddeus Nzambia speaking during a past event Kilome MP Thaddeus Nzambia speaking during a past event Pulse Live Kenya
Kaiti MP Joshua Kimilu, a colleague of Thuddeus Nzambia in the National Assembly has condoled the family.

“My sincere condolences to the Nzambia family and Kilome people. May you find God's favour during this hard time,” he said.

This comes days after another swollen river claimed the lives of eight people who were attempting to cross the swollen Muooni River in Makueni County.

The victims are reported to be attendees returning from the 14th anniversary celebration of the Joyful Women Organization (JOYWO) at Kasarani Stadium in Nairobi.

On Saturday November 25, Makueni Governor Mutula Kilonzo junior urged the national government to intervene.

"The cabinet should now declare El Niño a National disaster and mechanisms be put in place to mitigate the effects . The framework we had proposed in the Senate in 2019 should also be considered by Parliament. We can longer continue denying the obvious," he said.

On November 27, 2023, President William Ruto chaired a special Cabinet meeting at State House, Nairobi, to address the ongoing El Niño situation and its impact on Kenya.

The meeting was convened in response to the heavy rains and flooding that have caused significant challenges in various parts of the country, with over 70 lives lost and over 36,000 households displaced.

President Ruto expressed concern about the situation and emphasized the need for both short and long-term measures to mitigate the effects of El Niño.

The short-term interventions to be implemented immediately include the use of Kenya Defense Forces (KDF) services to address the emergency situation.

President William Ruto chairs a Cabinet meeting at State House in Nairobi on November 27, 2023
President William Ruto chairs a Cabinet meeting at State House in Nairobi on November 27, 2023 President William Ruto chairs a Cabinet meeting at State House in Nairobi on November 27, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya
President William Ruto chairs a Cabinet meeting at State House in Nairobi on November 27, 2023
President William Ruto chairs a Cabinet meeting at State House in Nairobi on November 27, 2023 President William Ruto chairs a Cabinet meeting at State House in Nairobi on November 27, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

The President highlighted the importance of preparedness and mitigation efforts, as the Met Department forecasts that the rains will continue.

He emphasized the need for the government to prepare for the emergency situation that is expected to arise due to the ongoing situation.

