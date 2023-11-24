The sports category has moved to a new website.


Survivor speaks after flooded river kill 8

Denis Mwangi

Tragedy struck in Makueni County on Thursday night as several Kenyans met their death while attempting to cross the swollen Muooni River.

A photo of a swollen river
A photo of a swollen river

The victims are reported to be attendees returning from the 14th anniversary celebration of the Joyful Women Organization (JOYWO) at Kasarani Stadium in Nairobi.

The event, whose patron is First Lady Rachel Ruto, had been presided over by President William Ruto.

Guests at 14th anniversary celebration of the Joyful Women Organization (JOYWO) at Kasarani Stadium in Nairobi.
Guests at 14th anniversary celebration of the Joyful Women Organization (JOYWO) at Kasarani Stadium in Nairobi.

According to eyewitness reports, the victims were trying to get home after being dropped by the school bus they had hired.

From there, they faced the challenging task of walking to their homes located on the opposite side in Mutyambua location.

According to eyewitness reports, the victims were trying to get home after being dropped by the school bus they had hired.

"They had hired a school bus which dropped them at Kavuthu Market, and they were supposed to walk to their homes located on the other side, Mutyambua location," shared a witness with Cape Media.

Tragically, at least seven people lost their lives in the incident, as confirmed by Kavuthu chief Norman Musyoki.

"We are trying to ascertain the exact number. They were sitting on a log floating in the middle of the river after being overwhelmed by the raging waters as they tried to cross. Suddenly the river swept them away as witnesses watched helplessly," he told the media.

Local authorities had reportedly issued warnings to the victims about the risks associated with attempting to cross the Muooni River.

Members of the Kenya Red Cross are actively participating in recovery efforts.

Recent El Niño rains have caused widespread devastation in Kenya, leading to flash floods, landslides, and large-scale destruction of infrastructure, homes, and livelihoods.

A community in Kenya experiencing floods
A community in Kenya experiencing floods

The heavy rainfall has resulted in significant loss of life and mass displacement of people, with over many people killed and others displaced across the country.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua mentioned that at least 80,000 households in Kenya had been affected, with numbers rising every day.

The government is grappling with how to respond and meet the increased needs in the face of this humanitarian crisis.

Despite the warnings issued by the Kenyan Meteorological Department, there has been a blame game as politicians have criticized the department for miscommunication and contradicting information.

The lack of sufficient funding to address the impacts of El Niño and of preparatory action could exacerbate the strain already placed on the humanitarian system.

Denis Mwangi is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

