Watch Kimani Ichung'wah tackle Gachagua over traps for Raila remarks in front of Ruto

In an apparent reference to Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua who claimed that he has traps laid out in every corner of State House to prevent Raila from teaming up with Ruto, the MP noted that anyone who sets traps for Raila will only end up ensnared by the same traps.

At the time, Gachagua who has also claimed in the past that the government has shareholders whose interests should be catered for first before everyone else further claimed that he will be patrolling every corner of State House and would scuttle any deal that could see a handshake government come to life.

Ichung’wah noted that no one can set traps for the former Prime Minister and those who threatened to do so have ended up trapped instead.

“Nimeskia Junet akiongea juu ya mitego. Watu wa Siaya, iko mtu ama watu wanaweza kuwekea Baba Mtego? Mtu akifikiria ataweka baba mtego, utajipata umejitega wewe mwenyewe (I have heard Junet talk about traps. People of Siaya, is there anyone or people who can set traps for Baba. Anyone who thinks of setting up traps for Baba will end up trapping themselves)” The Leader of Majority in Parliament stated.

Kimani Ichung'wah on restive Mount Kenya & distribution of cabinet slots

In a thin-veiled attack aimed at DP Gachagua and his allies who have claimed that the Mount Kenya region got a raw deal in government despite voting overwhelmingly for President Ruto, Ichungwah shared that unblike the region, Nyanza region has shown gratitude.

He challenged the Mount Kenya region to emulate Nyanza region, noting that it has at least 7 slots in cabinet and a sitting Deputy President.

“Your excellency nimesoma kitu kutoka kwa hawa watu wa Siaya na Nyanza. You are a great people who have gratitude. You have been given two Cabinet Secretaries in government and you have shown gratitude. What about us who have no less than 7CS and DP?

He assured the President of support and called on anyone thinking of blackmailing or sabotaging the government to change their minds.

“We should be at the forefront of supporting the government, not blackmailing you…We will support your government without blackmail or sabotage.” Ichung’wah added.

DP Gachagua on the receiving end during Ruto's tour of Nyanza

Ruto’s tour of Nyanza has had heavy political undertones with DP Rigathi Gachagua coming under attack in well-calculated comments.

Pulse Live Kenya

Earlier on, Suna East Member of Parliament Junet Mohamed claimed that he had been to State House himself and confirmed that indeed there are no traps for Raila, with DP Gachagua endorsing him for the AU Commission chairmanship.

