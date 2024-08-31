Kenyans 'salimia' Jeff Koinange after Morara Kebaso's interview [Video]

Hussein and Kebaso locked horns over allegation that President William Ruto called the activist and offered him a job in government to tone down his criticism of the government.

The State House spokesperson refuted Morara’s claims leading to a very heated exchange between the two.

Hussein was not a scheduled guest on the interview but called in live, saying he had just been informed of Morara’s allegations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some Kenyans have accused Jeff of planning the call with Hussein prior to the interview.

Morara Kebaso during an interview with Citizen TV news anchor Jeff Koinange Pulse Live Kenya

Koinange said that the following day after the interview many Kenyans called him on his personal phone to express their anger at him.

The news anchor has responded by saying that he did not ask the State House Spokesperson to call in during the show, it was entirely his own decision.

“Sikuweka Hussein, aliingia tu kwa show, he just happened to call in,” Jeff said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch the video of Jeff Koinange recounting the interview below:

Hussein Mohamed, Morara Kebaso clash in heated JK Live interview

During the interview with Jeff, Morara stated, “Whatever I was offered, I refused. I believe that if I go into government, I am going there to be corrupt. There is too much demand for you to steal money and give to certain people. I’d rather stay at my furniture shop and do my business.”

In response, Hussein described the allegations as "a figment of his imagination," insisting that no such call from President Ruto ever took place.

ADVERTISEMENT

He criticised Jeff for allowing the statement to air without demanding proof. Mohamed reiterated that the government's position is clear on completing stalled projects and dismissed Kebaso's allegations as unsubstantiated claims.

The interview quickly escalated, with Koinange asking Mohamed to hold while Kebaso responded.

State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohamed and Morara Kebaso Pulse Live Kenya

Kebaso questioned Mohamed’s authority to speak on behalf of the President’s private calls, stating, “I have the number of the president here. I’d like we to call the president and ask him because Hussein wouldn’t know.”

Mohamed, refusing to engage further in the back-and-forth, maintained that the responsibility to provide proof of the alleged call lies with Kebaso.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kebaso, in his defense, argued that his record for truthfulness speaks for itself, citing his visits to various counties to document incomplete government projects.

He challenged Mohamed’s rebuttal by questioning the government's fulfillment of promises, including the failure to establish a Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) in Mbeere North and other promises related to church fundraising and funding for junior secondary school teachers.

Mohamed concluded his call by stressing the importance of truth in public discourse. “Let’s do this thing truthfully,” he urged, while appreciating the role of media and citizens in holding the government accountable.

"I'm not going to engage in this, this is ridiculous. It's very simple, I'm telling you no such thing happened let him substantiate it. Let's not do a back and forth here it's not worth it. I said Morara and team and any other Kenyan can hold the government accountable but do it truthfully.

"I'm not going to engage in a back and forth about whether the president called him. I'm telling you the president did not call him, I work for the president it's very simple let's Morara substantiate there are many ways to do that," the State House spokesperson said.

ADVERTISEMENT