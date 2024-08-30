The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Ruto addresses possibility of collaborating with Raila in 2027 elections [Video]

Denis Mwangi

President William Ruto has addressed the possibility of collaborating with opposition leader Raila Odinga in the upcoming 2027 General Election.

President William Ruto, DP Rigathi Gachagua, Treasury CS John Mbadi and Governor Gladys Wanga during in Homa Bay County on August 29, 2024
President William Ruto, DP Rigathi Gachagua, Treasury CS John Mbadi and Governor Gladys Wanga during in Homa Bay County on August 29, 2024

President Ruto held town hall meeting with Kisumu County residents on Thursday where he responded to questions from a residents.

Recommended articles

Answering the question of whether he will work with Odinga in 2027, Ruto emphasised his focus on Kenya’s future and the next generation rather than immediate political alliances or electoral considerations.

"I want to tell Catherine, I am more concerned about what is happening or what will happen to our next generation. 2027 will sort itself out," Ruto said.

He pointed out that politicians often make the mistake of concentrating solely on winning the next election, which can lead to poor decision-making.

ADVERTISEMENT
President William Ruto and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga
President William Ruto and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga President William Ruto and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga Pulse Live Kenya

The President elaborated on his approach, stating that his priority is to implement policies and decisions that will bring substantial change to Kenya.

"We must be bold enough to make the right decisions because sometimes the right decisions are not very popular," Ruto remarked.

He warned that being overly concerned with political popularity could hinder Kenya's progress by compelling leaders to make convenient choices instead of transformative ones.

ADVERTISEMENT

Highlighting his recent actions, Ruto mentioned the formation of a broad-based government, which included appointing members from the opposition to his Cabinet, as an example of his commitment to inclusive governance.

He explained that this approach was necessary for making “critical decisions that will change Kenya,” asserting that a broader political base is vital for the country's advancement.

Watch the video below:

Ruto further stressed that his administration is focused on creating a stable foundation to undertake the "heavy lifting" required for Kenya's progress.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is important that we sacrifice some space for us to have a broader foundation for us to be able to do the heavy lifting that will make Kenya progress,” he stated.

While avoiding a direct commitment regarding collaboration with Raila Odinga in the next elections, Ruto maintained a confident stance, assuring Kenyans that the 2027 elections would "sort itself out."

He urged citizens to "just watch this space," implying that his administration would continue prioritising the nation's long-term interests over short-term political gains.

The town hall meeting in Kisumu is part of President Ruto’s ongoing engagement with Kenyan citizens, where he addresses their concerns and questions.

His remarks come amidst ongoing political debates and speculations about potential alliances in the run-up to the 2027 General Elections.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Ruto addresses possibility of collaborating with Raila in 2027 elections [Video]

Ruto addresses possibility of collaborating with Raila in 2027 elections [Video]

8 reasons TSC may suspend or fire a teacher

8 reasons TSC may suspend or fire a teacher

Samburu ex-governor outlines next step after 8-year prison sentence or Sh85M fine

Samburu ex-governor outlines next step after 8-year prison sentence or Sh85M fine

Ruto makes 28 new appointments [List]

Ruto makes 28 new appointments [List]

Gov't shifts stance on Maisha Number, announces new guidelines

Gov't shifts stance on Maisha Number, announces new guidelines

Mombasa Cement owner & billionaire philanthropist Hasmukh Patel dies

Mombasa Cement owner & billionaire philanthropist Hasmukh Patel dies

How much teachers in different job groups will earn after salary raise

How much teachers in different job groups will earn after salary raise

Highlights of Ruto's visit to Migori county, projects launched & impact

Highlights of Ruto's visit to Migori county, projects launched & impact

KeNHA to close Haile Selassie Roundabout on Uhuru Highway for 1.5 months

KeNHA to close Haile Selassie Roundabout on Uhuru Highway for 1.5 months

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Gitaru Interchange

KeNHA announces traffic disruption at major interchange, offers alternative routes

President William Ruto with Moses Kuria during the funeral Service of the latter's sister in Gatundu South, Kiambu County in January 2023

President Ruto appoints Moses Kuria, Eliud Owalo & Dennis Itumbi to new roles

Human trafficking

14 Kenyan women rescued from prostitution ring in India

Moses Wetangula meets Pope Francis at the Vatican on Monday 26, 2024

Netizens react as 'Papa Wa Roma' Wetangula meets Pope Francis in Vatican City