Ruto addresses possibility of collaborating with Raila in 2027 elections [Video]

Answering the question of whether he will work with Odinga in 2027, Ruto emphasised his focus on Kenya’s future and the next generation rather than immediate political alliances or electoral considerations.

"I want to tell Catherine, I am more concerned about what is happening or what will happen to our next generation. 2027 will sort itself out," Ruto said.

He pointed out that politicians often make the mistake of concentrating solely on winning the next election, which can lead to poor decision-making.

President William Ruto and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga Pulse Live Kenya

The President elaborated on his approach, stating that his priority is to implement policies and decisions that will bring substantial change to Kenya.

"We must be bold enough to make the right decisions because sometimes the right decisions are not very popular," Ruto remarked.

He warned that being overly concerned with political popularity could hinder Kenya's progress by compelling leaders to make convenient choices instead of transformative ones.

Ruto explains reasoning behind broad-based government

Highlighting his recent actions, Ruto mentioned the formation of a broad-based government, which included appointing members from the opposition to his Cabinet, as an example of his commitment to inclusive governance.

He explained that this approach was necessary for making “critical decisions that will change Kenya,” asserting that a broader political base is vital for the country's advancement.

Watch the video below:

Ruto further stressed that his administration is focused on creating a stable foundation to undertake the "heavy lifting" required for Kenya's progress.

“It is important that we sacrifice some space for us to have a broader foundation for us to be able to do the heavy lifting that will make Kenya progress,” he stated.

While avoiding a direct commitment regarding collaboration with Raila Odinga in the next elections, Ruto maintained a confident stance, assuring Kenyans that the 2027 elections would "sort itself out."

He urged citizens to "just watch this space," implying that his administration would continue prioritising the nation's long-term interests over short-term political gains.

The town hall meeting in Kisumu is part of President Ruto’s ongoing engagement with Kenyan citizens, where he addresses their concerns and questions.