CS Kindiki declares public holiday

According to Gazette Notice No. 5045, CS Kindiki announced that the holiday is to celebrate mark Idd-ul-Fitr, an important religious holiday celebrated by Muslims around the world.

"It is notified for the general information of the public that the Cabinet Secretary for Interior and National Administration, in exercise of the powers conferred by section 2 (1) of the Public Holidays Act, declares Friday, 21st April, 2023, shall be a public holiday to mark Idd-ul-Fitr," the notice reads.

Idd-ul-Fitr is a time for Muslims to come together with family and friends to celebrate the end of Ramadan, which is a month of fasting, prayer, and reflection.

The holiday is marked by special prayers, feasts, and festivities, with Muslims wearing their best clothes and sharing gifts with those in need as an act of charity and goodwill.

Idd-ul-Fitr, also known as Eid al-Fitr, is an important Islamic holiday that marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar, during which Muslims observe fasting from dawn to sunset as one of the Five Pillars of Islam.

Fasting in Ramadan is a time of self-reflection, increased acts of worship, and acts of charity.

The end of Ramadan is determined by the sighting of the new moon, and Idd-ul-Fitr is celebrated on the first day of Shawwal, the month following Ramadan.