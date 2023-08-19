The sports category has moved to a new website.

Prophet Owuor’s team clarifies reports of deregistration

Charles Ouma

"It is based on that AGM Resolution that Kings Outreach Church was deregistered and therefore the deregistration of Kings Outreach Church has nothing to do with Shakahola," Senior Archbishop Major Gen. (Rtd) George Kyaka explained.

File image of Prophet David Owuor
Prophet David Owuor-led ministry of Repentance and Holiness has dismissed claims that their church is among rogue ones that have been deregistered by the government.

Speaking to the press on Saturday, August 19, members of the church clarified that King's Outreach Church, though linked to the ministry of Repentance and Holiness, was deregistered after it initiated the process and not for any rogue activities that saw the axe fall on other churches.

The deregistration was pursued to consolidate operations and avoid any perception of division.

The decision to dissolve King’s Outreach Church was reached at during an annual general meeting on December 3, 2022 and consequently, a letter was written to the registrar of societies to effect the same, leading to its deregistration.

"In that AGM at the end of the year 2022, it was resolved to dissolve and deregister King's Outreach Church.

"It is based on that AGM Resolution that Kings Outreach Church was deregistered and therefore the deregistration of Kings Outreach Church has nothing to do with Shakahola," Senior Archbishop Major Gen. (Rtd) George Kyaka explained.

Lawyers representing the ministry of Repentance and Holiness and a section of its leadership during a press conference in Nairobi on August 19, 2023
Lawyers representing the ministry of Repentance and Holiness and a section of its leadership during a press conference in Nairobi on August 19, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

The worshippers slammed a section of the media that claimed that prophet Owuor’s church was among those deregistered at a time when a number of churches are on the spot for suspected indoctrination and cultism.

READ: Pastor Ezekiel Odero battles against church deregistration

"It is now confirmed that a section of the media is in the businesses of peddling lies and are quite arrogant about it. This is utter deviation from the expectation of Media houses to be broadcasters of truth," Added Archbishop John Litunda, a senior member of the prophet Owuor-led ministry.

They added that prophet Owuor is still very much in charge activities of the Repentance and Holiness Church and worship will proceed normally.

The church has millions of followers with prophet Owuor’s repentance and healing rallies attracting thousands across the globe.

Pastor Ezekiel Odero Newlife Prayer Centre, Goodnews International Ministries, Helicopter of Christ Church and Theophilus Church are among the churches that were deregistered.

