The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Diamond silences Pastor Ezekiel over 'womaniser' accusations

Fabian Simiyu

Diamond Platnumz responds to Pastor Ezekiel following womanizer ellegations

Diamond Platnumz
Diamond Platnumz

The recent exchange between Tanzanian music sensation Diamond Platnumz and Kenyan preacher Ezekiel Odero has shed light on the complex intersection of fame, personal choices, and public perception.

Recommended articles

Odero's insinuation that Diamond is a womaniser due to his history of fathering children without formalising relationships through marriage has ignited a fiery exchange.

In response, Diamond quickly turned to social media to express his disdain for the accusations, using strong language to dismiss the preacher's claims as foolish.

Pastor Ezekiel Odero of the New Life International Church in Kilifi County
Pastor Ezekiel Odero of the New Life International Church in Kilifi County Pastor Ezekiel Odero of the New Life International Church in Kilifi County Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Diamond’s alleged ex-side-chick reveals reasons behind their breakup

This reaction speaks to the challenge that celebrities often face when their personal lives become subject to public judgment and moral scrutiny.

The discourse continued as a fan joined the conversation, playfully attributing Diamond's behavior to a love for sex.

The fan's comment, though lighthearted, tapped into the ongoing speculation about Diamond's romantic relationships.

The artist's clever comeback, referencing the biblical directive to "fill the earth," added a layer of humor and further fueled the discussion.

ADVERTISEMENT
Diamond Platnumz
Diamond Platnumz Diamond Platnumz Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Diamond explains why 'sleeping' with Spice Diana would be God's fault

Ironically, Diamond had previously announced his intention to get married this year, highlighting a new phase of commitment in his life.

He humorously detailed potential wedding scenarios within his social circle, acknowledging societal expectations while showcasing the multitude of options they were considering.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, critics and fans remain skeptical of Diamond's declarations, given his history of failed engagements with both Zari Hassan and Tanasha Donna.

Bongo Flava star Diamond Platnumz
Bongo Flava star Diamond Platnumz Pulse Live Kenya

This skepticism reflects the broader theme of public figures making promises in the spotlight, only for their actions to fall short of their words.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Diamond silences Pastor Ezekiel over 'womaniser' accusations

Diamond silences Pastor Ezekiel over 'womaniser' accusations

Pastor Ng'ang'a explains why he will not leave a penny for his kids

Pastor Ng'ang'a explains why he will not leave a penny for his kids

Georgina Njenga shares why moving on has been tough after breaking up with Tyler Mbaya

Georgina Njenga shares why moving on has been tough after breaking up with Tyler Mbaya

Alex Mwakideu comes clean after being spotted at Radio 47 following Milele FM exit drama

Alex Mwakideu comes clean after being spotted at Radio 47 following Milele FM exit drama

Karen Nyamu reacts to Samidoh's song begging estranged wife to come back home

Karen Nyamu reacts to Samidoh's song begging estranged wife to come back home

Sam West to wed soon after breaking up with musician Vivian

Sam West to wed soon after breaking up with musician Vivian

Hamisa Mobetto opens up on genuinely loving Diamond & first baby daddy Majizzo

Hamisa Mobetto opens up on genuinely loving Diamond & first baby daddy Majizzo

PulseUhondoMtaani: Nyako blasts Eve Mungai, Frankie celebrates baby mama & other interesting stories

PulseUhondoMtaani: Nyako blasts Eve Mungai, Frankie celebrates baby mama & other interesting stories

8 interesting facts about Kokan of 'Sultana' series

8 interesting facts about Kokan of 'Sultana' series

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kenyan businesswoman and singer Akothee

'I feel used,' Akothee reveals how she fell into the trap of a young boy

From left: Jackie Matubia, Kennedy Rapudo & Victoria Rubadiri

Victoria Rubadiri's daughter joins university, Jackie Matubia in tears, Gladys Shollei weds Neil Horn & more stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

From left: Shatta Bway, Mwende Macharia, MC Gogo & Shix Kapienga

Fans wanted one of these 10 presenters to replace Raburu on 10/10

Juma Jux & his girlfriend Karen Bujulu in images shared on February 18, 2023.

On to the next level! Karen Bujulu officially becomes Mrs Juma Jux