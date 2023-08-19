Diamond silences Pastor Ezekiel over 'womaniser' accusations

Odero's insinuation that Diamond is a womaniser due to his history of fathering children without formalising relationships through marriage has ignited a fiery exchange.

In response, Diamond quickly turned to social media to express his disdain for the accusations, using strong language to dismiss the preacher's claims as foolish.

Pastor Ezekiel Odero of the New Life International Church in Kilifi County Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

This reaction speaks to the challenge that celebrities often face when their personal lives become subject to public judgment and moral scrutiny.

The discourse continued as a fan joined the conversation, playfully attributing Diamond's behavior to a love for sex.

The fan's comment, though lighthearted, tapped into the ongoing speculation about Diamond's romantic relationships.

The artist's clever comeback, referencing the biblical directive to "fill the earth," added a layer of humor and further fueled the discussion.

ADVERTISEMENT

Diamond Platnumz Pulse Live Kenya

Diamond speaks about marrying

Ironically, Diamond had previously announced his intention to get married this year, highlighting a new phase of commitment in his life.

He humorously detailed potential wedding scenarios within his social circle, acknowledging societal expectations while showcasing the multitude of options they were considering.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, critics and fans remain skeptical of Diamond's declarations, given his history of failed engagements with both Zari Hassan and Tanasha Donna.

Pulse Live Kenya