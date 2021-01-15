Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen has accused Citizen TV’s News Gang of not taking a stand on recent remarks made by President Uhuru Kenyatta on Kenya having a rotational presidency.

Murkomen said the News Gang comprising of Joe Ageyo, Linus Kaikai, Francis Gachuri and Yvonne Okwara was only going around the issue instead of taking sides and telling Kenyans the truth.

The senator insisted that President Uhuru Kenyatta was wrong on a rotational presidency and tribe, and the news gang should not be afraid of saying the truth.

“My friends @jageyo @LinusKaikai @Fchurii & @YvonneOkwara are dancing around the tribe & Presidency debate. None of them wants to take a stand on the matter. Are you for a rotational Presidency or not? What’s your opinion/s on the way forward? Msiogope. The President was wrong #NewsGang,” tweeted Kipchumba Murkomen.

