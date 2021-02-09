Nominated Senator Millicent Omanga has responded to a letter by Jubilee Secretary-General Raphael Tuju expelling her from the party, alongside five others, insisting that she is going nowhere.

Taking to Twitter, Ms Omanga said that she has not received any official communication on the expulsion from the Jubilee Party.

She added that if it is true that she has been expelled, then it confirms the desperation within the people who have been holding the Jubilee party hostage.

“I've not received official communication from Jubilee party on my purported expulsion, and 5 other colleagues, from the party. Just seen it on the media. Assume it's true, it's a stark reminder of the desperation of those who've held the party hostage. We're going nowhere!” said Millicent Omanga.

The Nominated Senator’s reaction came shortly after Jubilee party announced the expulsion of the six senators on grounds of indiscipline and violating the party’s constitution.

The five others include;

1. Isaac Mwaura

2. Seneta Mary Yiane

3. Waqo Naomi Jilo

4. Prengei Victor

5. Iman Falhada Dekow