Elgeyo-Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen has broken his silence just hours after he was replaced as Senate Majority Leader.

An upbeat senator assured his followers on Twitter that he would be issuing a comprehensive statement on the matter at a later time.

He, however, seemed to accept the turn of events when he appreciated those who have supported him.

"I thank all my friends for the overwhelming love and support. I am stronger than ever before. I will be coming back to you later with more updates. One love," he tweeted.

Replacements

Senator Murkomen was replaced by West Pokot Senator Samuel Poghisio in a list that was released by President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday.

His Majority Whip counterpart and Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika was also replaced by Murang'a Senator Irungu Kang'ata.

The two Jubilee senators are accused of having abandoned the President's agenda.

