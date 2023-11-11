In a bold move to combat climate change and contribute to the ambitious national goal of planting 100 million trees on National Tree Planting Day, Kirinyaga Woman Representative, Wakili Njeri Maina, is spearheading the Jaza Miti initiative in collaboration with the Ministry of Energy.
Woman Rep Njeri Maina distributes 50,000 seedlings ahead of National Tree Planting Day
Kirinyaga Woman Rep Njeri Maina leads Jaza Miti Initiative ahead of National Tree Planting Day
Recommended articles
The initiative, part of the president's commitment to plant at least 15 billion trees has gained momentum in Kirinyaga County, where she distributed over 50,000 seedlings and energy-saving jikos to residents.
Wakili Njeri Maina, in a statement on November 11, emphasized the significance of the Jaza Miti initiative in addressing climate change issues.
"I encourage the residents of Kirinyaga County to continue supporting the president in the tree planting initiative. Through our partnership with the Ministry of Energy, we have distributed over 50,000 seedlings and energy-saving jikos," she stated.
Notably, every beneficiary of an energy-saving jiko is expected to play a part in environmental conservation by planting at least 10 trees.
This move aims to create a sustainable approach to combating climate change and fostering a green environment.
The Jaza Miti initiative, under the leadership of Wakili Njeri Maina, is set to continue throughout the year as a running program under the office of the woman representative.
This commitment reflects the long-term dedication to environmental sustainability and underscores the importance of ongoing efforts in tree planting.
As the National Tree Planting Day approaches, citizens in Kirinyaga County have expressed their enthusiasm for the initiative.
Many have pledged to actively participate in the tree planting exercise, promising to be environmentally conscious and engage in conservation activities during the rainy season.
The collective effort of residents in Kirinyaga County, guided by Wakili Njeri Maina's leadership, is expected to contribute significantly to the national target of planting 100 million trees on November 13.
The Jaza Miti initiative serves as a commendable example of how local leaders and communities can unite to address pressing environmental challenges and work towards a greener and healthier future.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke