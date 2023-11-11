The initiative, part of the president's commitment to plant at least 15 billion trees has gained momentum in Kirinyaga County, where she distributed over 50,000 seedlings and energy-saving jikos to residents.

Wakili Njeri Maina, in a statement on November 11, emphasized the significance of the Jaza Miti initiative in addressing climate change issues.

Kirinyaga Woman Rep Njeri Maina distributes 50,000 seedlings ahead of National Tree Planting Day Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

"I encourage the residents of Kirinyaga County to continue supporting the president in the tree planting initiative. Through our partnership with the Ministry of Energy, we have distributed over 50,000 seedlings and energy-saving jikos," she stated.

Notably, every beneficiary of an energy-saving jiko is expected to play a part in environmental conservation by planting at least 10 trees.

This move aims to create a sustainable approach to combating climate change and fostering a green environment.

The Jaza Miti initiative, under the leadership of Wakili Njeri Maina, is set to continue throughout the year as a running program under the office of the woman representative.

ADVERTISEMENT

This commitment reflects the long-term dedication to environmental sustainability and underscores the importance of ongoing efforts in tree planting.

As the National Tree Planting Day approaches, citizens in Kirinyaga County have expressed their enthusiasm for the initiative.

Many have pledged to actively participate in the tree planting exercise, promising to be environmentally conscious and engage in conservation activities during the rainy season.

Kirinyaga Woman Rep Njeri Maina distributes 50,000 seedlings ahead of National Tree Planting Day Pulse Live Kenya

Kirinyaga Woman Rep Njeri Maina distributes 50,000 seedlings ahead of National Tree Planting Day Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

The collective effort of residents in Kirinyaga County, guided by Wakili Njeri Maina's leadership, is expected to contribute significantly to the national target of planting 100 million trees on November 13.