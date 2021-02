Kisumu has become the second County Assembly to pass the Building Bridges Initiative (Constitutional Amendment) Bill 2020.

This comes barely a week after Siaya MCAs vote unanimously to pass the Bill.

Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairman Wafula Chebukati submitted the draft Bill to the 47 counties for debate on January 26, 2021.

This was after the Commission verified the signatures presented by the BBI Secretariat after a nationwide campaign.