Killers of Justice Effie Owuor's farm manager jailed

The heinous crime was committed on November 17, 2018, when the two assailants, armed with machetes, ambushed Bengo at Justice Owuor's farm.

In a cold-blooded attack, they inflicted multiple injuries on Bengo before slitting his throat. The assailants also targeted Paul Owuor, the judge's son, who narrowly survived the assault.

During the trial, Paul Owuor, a licensed firearm holder who accompanied Bengo to the farm, recounted the harrowing experience.

During the attack, he fired his weapon in the air to fend off the suspects, but his firearm malfunctioned, leaving him vulnerable.

Paul sustained a deep cut on his belly, and using his shirt, managed to hold his intestines as he screamed for help. A tractor driver helped transport him to the hospital, and doctors saved his life.

Justice Helen Aburiri of the Kisumu High Court delivered the life sentence to Rono and Kipyegon in the murder case, providing some solace to Bengo's grieving family.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) expressed satisfaction with the court's decision, emphasizing the hope that the verdict brings a measure of closure to Bengo's family.

The DCI commended the collaborative efforts of the security forces in Kisumu and Nandi counties, particularly highlighting the dedicated work of the DCI homicide team.