The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Killers of Justice Effie Owuor's farm manager jailed

Denis Mwangi

The suspects were also found guilty of the attempted murder of the judge's son

George Anyango, widely known as Bengo who was the manager at retired Justice Effie Owuor's Muhoroni farm.
George Anyango, widely known as Bengo who was the manager at retired Justice Effie Owuor's Muhoroni farm.

Until his death in 2018, George Anyango was the manager at retired Justice Effie Owuor's Muhoroni farm.

Recommended articles

The heinous crime was committed on November 17, 2018, when the two assailants, armed with machetes, ambushed Bengo at Justice Owuor's farm.

In a cold-blooded attack, they inflicted multiple injuries on Bengo before slitting his throat. The assailants also targeted Paul Owuor, the judge's son, who narrowly survived the assault.

During the trial, Paul Owuor, a licensed firearm holder who accompanied Bengo to the farm, recounted the harrowing experience.

ADVERTISEMENT
Police officers at retired Justice Effie Owuor's Muhoroni farm.
Police officers at retired Justice Effie Owuor's Muhoroni farm. Police officers at retired Justice Effie Owuor's Muhoroni farm. Pulse Live Kenya

During the attack, he fired his weapon in the air to fend off the suspects, but his firearm malfunctioned, leaving him vulnerable.

Paul sustained a deep cut on his belly, and using his shirt, managed to hold his intestines as he screamed for help. A tractor driver helped transport him to the hospital, and doctors saved his life.

Justice Helen Aburiri of the Kisumu High Court delivered the life sentence to Rono and Kipyegon in the murder case, providing some solace to Bengo's grieving family.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) expressed satisfaction with the court's decision, emphasizing the hope that the verdict brings a measure of closure to Bengo's family.

ADVERTISEMENT
File image of the entrance of DCI headquarters in Nairobi
File image of the entrance of DCI headquarters in Nairobi Pulse Live Kenya

The DCI commended the collaborative efforts of the security forces in Kisumu and Nandi counties, particularly highlighting the dedicated work of the DCI homicide team.

Their relentless pursuit and eventual apprehension of the suspects showcased the commitment to ensuring justice prevails.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

How SHIF contributions will affect unemployed & non-salaried Kenyans

How SHIF contributions will affect unemployed & non-salaried Kenyans

Ruto announces free cash for 1.2 million borrowers on Hustler Fund [Qualifications]

Ruto announces free cash for 1.2 million borrowers on Hustler Fund [Qualifications]

Killers of Justice Effie Owuor's farm manager jailed

Killers of Justice Effie Owuor's farm manager jailed

Police apprehend rogue conductor on Thika Road assaulting a female passenger [Video]

Police apprehend rogue conductor on Thika Road assaulting a female passenger [Video]

Woman accused of buying Sh500M houses in cash loses 35 units & Sh95M held in banks

Woman accused of buying Sh500M houses in cash loses 35 units & Sh95M held in banks

Raila declares his stand on the National Dialogue Committee report

Raila declares his stand on the National Dialogue Committee report

NYS announces UK job opportunities for its graduates [Requirements]

NYS announces UK job opportunities for its graduates [Requirements]

President Ruto welcomes NBA's new office in Nairobi [Photos & Video]

President Ruto welcomes NBA's new office in Nairobi [Photos & Video]

PS addresses fears of electronic chip implants in digital ID rollout

PS addresses fears of electronic chip implants in digital ID rollout

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Education CS Ezekiel Machogu

Steps to check 2023 KCPE results online & via SMS

President William Ruto during the 14th Anniversary of the Joyful Women Organisation, Kasarani, Nairobi County

Ruto defends new compulsory 2.75% deduction for salaried Kenyans

Michael Warutere from Riara Springs Academy

Top 2023 KCPE student Michael Warutere addresses the media

Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu introduced his wife Jemimah Machogu to the public on Friday, November 24, during a graduation ceremony at Taita Taveta University.

CS Machogu introduces wife with whom he has 5 children, 3 of whom are doctors