Makueni Governor Prof. Kivutha Kibwana has become the first governor in Kenya to take the Covid-19 vaccine.

Kibwana took the Covid-19 jab during launch of the vaccine, in Makueni County.

Kivutha Kibwana, 1st Governor to take Covid-19 vaccine

The Makueni Governor becomes the first of the 47 county governors to take the vaccine publicly.

The first batch of AstraZeneca covid-19 vaccine arrived in the country last week, and the 1.02 million vaccines have been distributed across the country.

Acting Director General in the Ministry of Health, Dr. Patrick Amoth was the first senior government official to take the jab, and was followed by Government Spokesman Cyrus Oguna, on Tuesday.