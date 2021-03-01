Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana has accused former Vice-president Kalonzo Musyoka of using the police to intimidate those campaigning against his candidate.

In a series of tweets, the Makueni Governor said that his acting Chief of Staff, Musyoka Kivungi was arrested after he questioned why a CID officer was taking pictures of Kibwana as he addressed members of the AIC Church in Kitise.

Kibwana stated that Kalonzo had gone to campaign in the area and that is when he mobilized the police to support his candidate, adding that at each stop he made, the police were there to intimidate voters. He added that a campaigner of his Muungano party had also been arrested the day before.

“My Ag Chief of Staff Musyoka Kivungi who had accompanied me to church and queried why a CID officer was taking photographs in AIC Kitise church as I addressed faithfuls has been arrested at Yithungu. I have a candidate and Kalonzo has one after he breached our joint MOU.

Kalonzo came to campaign today. He had locally mobilized the police and administration to support his candidate. For the first time all stops I attended, police were at hand to intimidate voters. A key campaigner of the Muungano candidate was arrested yesterday. This must stop,” said Kibwana.

The Governor went on to say that after the arrested, his acting Chief of Staff was transferred to Wote, under the direction of Makueni County Commissioner and his lawyer was denied access to him, and no charges have been preferred against him.

“The Ag CoS has been transferred from Wote. His lawyer was denied the destination. There was no complaint recorded in the Wote OB. Kivungi was arrested while waiting for me to get to our venue. The County Commissioner authorized arrest and said he would advise on the charge,” added Governor Kivutha Kibwana.