KNEC takes action after teachers disrupt KCSE exam marking

The examiners, who were stationed at St. Francis Mang'u Girls High School downed their tools on Monday, January 9.

To mitigate the situation, KNEC replaced the chief examiner in charge of the marking centre.

The examiners had reported that the conditions at the centre were poor and the compensation was inadequate, despite working long hours.

“We are simply requesting fair pay in light of the current economic struggles and poor working conditions. We start work at 4:00 am and finish at 10:00 pm," one of the examiners told the media.

Despite dismissing the chief examiner, KNEC said that it would not be revising payment terms as these were agreed upon before the marking process began.

In an official statement, KNEC said, "We understand the examiners' demands, but the issue of marking fees is a contractual agreement made prior to the start of the exercise. Therefore, we cannot revise the rates in the middle of the process."

To ensure the smooth continuation of the marking process, KNEC has allowed examiners who are willing to continue working to do so without interruption.

Meanwhile, education officials including CS Ezekiel Machogu, PS Belio Kipsang and Teachers Service Commission CEO Nancy Macharia have been sent to the centre to address the situation and find a resolution.