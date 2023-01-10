ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

KNEC takes action after teachers disrupt KCSE exam marking

Denis Mwangi

Exam marking disruption

Examiners leave St Francis Girls Mangu High School
Examiners leave St Francis Girls Mangu High School

The Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) has taken swift action in response to the strike by some teachers marking the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) papers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The examiners, who were stationed at St. Francis Mang'u Girls High School downed their tools on Monday, January 9.

To mitigate the situation, KNEC replaced the chief examiner in charge of the marking centre.

The examiners had reported that the conditions at the centre were poor and the compensation was inadequate, despite working long hours.

St Francis Girls High School, Mangu
St Francis Girls High School, Mangu Pulse Live Kenya

We are simply requesting fair pay in light of the current economic struggles and poor working conditions. We start work at 4:00 am and finish at 10:00 pm," one of the examiners told the media.

Despite dismissing the chief examiner, KNEC said that it would not be revising payment terms as these were agreed upon before the marking process began.

In an official statement, KNEC said, "We understand the examiners' demands, but the issue of marking fees is a contractual agreement made prior to the start of the exercise. Therefore, we cannot revise the rates in the middle of the process."

Ministry of Education officials at St Francis Girls Mangu High School
Ministry of Education officials at St Francis Girls Mangu High School Pulse Live Kenya

To ensure the smooth continuation of the marking process, KNEC has allowed examiners who are willing to continue working to do so without interruption.

Meanwhile, education officials including CS Ezekiel Machogu, PS Belio Kipsang and Teachers Service Commission CEO Nancy Macharia have been sent to the centre to address the situation and find a resolution.

Ministry of Education CS Ezekiel Machogu with ministry officials at St Francis Girls Mangu High School
Ministry of Education CS Ezekiel Machogu with ministry officials at St Francis Girls Mangu High School Pulse Live Kenya
Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

KNEC takes action after teachers disrupt KCSE exam marking

KNEC takes action after teachers disrupt KCSE exam marking

Africa's fastest man Omanyala graduates as a police officer

Africa's fastest man Omanyala graduates as a police officer

Why Sakaja has asked for forgiveness over conflict with Gachagua

Why Sakaja has asked for forgiveness over conflict with Gachagua

Uhuru takes family to Kenya's 1st floating restaurant [Photos]

Uhuru takes family to Kenya's 1st floating restaurant [Photos]

Hussein Mohamed gets more powers after Ruto's reorganisation of government

Hussein Mohamed gets more powers after Ruto's reorganisation of government

Story of Kisumu sub-chief in viral dancing video

Story of Kisumu sub-chief in viral dancing video

Jacktone Odhiambo makes 1 request in court

Jacktone Odhiambo makes 1 request in court

Ruto reassigns Gachagua's roles in new Executive Order

Ruto reassigns Gachagua's roles in new Executive Order

Gachagua explains why Sakaja should drop motive to evict matatus from CBD

Gachagua explains why Sakaja should drop motive to evict matatus from CBD

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Edwin Chiloba and Jacktone Odhiambo

3 things that tied Jacktone Odhiambo to Edwin Chiloba's murder

The scene of the crash involving the Nairobi-bound bus that was ferrying passengers from Mbale in Uganda

11 dead as argument between drunk driver and conductor ends in tragedy

Fashion designer Edwin Chiloba

Fashion designer Edwin Chiloba's last public moments before meeting his death [Video]

Edwin Chiloba with his adoptive parents Peter and Donna Pfaltzgraff

Edwin Chiloba's adoptive parents speak after his death