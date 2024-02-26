Why eCitizen has forced KUCCPS to extend applications for 2023 KCSE candidates

In a statement released on Sunday, February 25, KUCCPS Chief Executive Officer Dr. Mercy Wahome highlighted the other reasons behind the extension and assured students and the public of fair consideration in the placement process.

This decision comes in light of the longer payment validation process on the eCitizen platform, which has led to delays in confirming payments for KUCCPS applications.

"Since payments for Government services have been migrated to the eCitizen platform, the process of payment validation for the KUCCPS application is longer than before," Dr. Wahome explained.

KMTC students in a past session Pulse Live Kenya

Dr Wahome emphasised that the application deadline, initially set for February 26, 2024, has been extended until further notice to ensure that all eligible students can apply.

"The application deadline, which was set for February 26, 2024, has been extended until KUCCPS ascertains that all targeted students have applied," Dr. Wahome said.

Furthermore, Dr. Wahome clarified that every student applying through KUCCPS is considered a first-time applicant, as the service has discontinued applications at the school level.

This move aims to streamline the application process and ensure equal opportunities for all students.

Importantly, KUCCPS assured applicants that no one would be disadvantaged based on the timing of their application submission.

Graduates during the 23th graduation ceremony at Masinde Muliro University in Kakamega Pulse Live Kenya

The processing of applications for placement will commence once KUCCPS confirms that all targeted students have submitted their course choices.

