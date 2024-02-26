The Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) has announced an extension for applications for 2023 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) candidates due to unforeseen delays in processing payments through the eCitizen platform.
Why eCitizen has forced KUCCPS to extend applications for 2023 KCSE candidates
The application deadline initially set for February 26, 2024, has been extended until further notice
Recommended articles
In a statement released on Sunday, February 25, KUCCPS Chief Executive Officer Dr. Mercy Wahome highlighted the other reasons behind the extension and assured students and the public of fair consideration in the placement process.
This decision comes in light of the longer payment validation process on the eCitizen platform, which has led to delays in confirming payments for KUCCPS applications.
"Since payments for Government services have been migrated to the eCitizen platform, the process of payment validation for the KUCCPS application is longer than before," Dr. Wahome explained.
Dr Wahome emphasised that the application deadline, initially set for February 26, 2024, has been extended until further notice to ensure that all eligible students can apply.
"The application deadline, which was set for February 26, 2024, has been extended until KUCCPS ascertains that all targeted students have applied," Dr. Wahome said.
Furthermore, Dr. Wahome clarified that every student applying through KUCCPS is considered a first-time applicant, as the service has discontinued applications at the school level.
This move aims to streamline the application process and ensure equal opportunities for all students.
Importantly, KUCCPS assured applicants that no one would be disadvantaged based on the timing of their application submission.
The processing of applications for placement will commence once KUCCPS confirms that all targeted students have submitted their course choices.
Following the initial placement exercise, KUCCPS will provide two revision opportunities for students who may have missed the application deadline or wish to change their selected courses.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke