Kware suspect Collins Khalusha claims coerced confession during court appearance

Amos Robi

Khalusha appeared before Makadara Law Courts where through his lawyer he said he needs medical attention

Kware killings prime suspect Collins Jumaisi Khalusha presented in court
  • Khalusha claims he was tortured into confessing to the murders and pleads for access to medical care
  • Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) dismisses allegations of abuse and seeks 30-day detention for Khalusha
  • DCI argues for more time to locate witnesses and families of the victims, as well as DNA sampling and mental assessment of the suspect

Collins Jumaisi Khalusha, accused of murdering at least 42 women and dismembering their bodies before dumping them in a quarry in Kware, Pipeline has alleged police brutality following his arrest.

Through his lawyer, John Maina Ndegwa, Khalusha claimed he was tortured into confessing to the murders and pleaded with the court for access to medical care.

Khalusha’s lawyer, John Maina Ndegwa, vehemently argued in the Makadara Law Courts that his client was subjected to severe mistreatment.

“My client, as he sits there, is in dire need of urgent medical attention…for reasons that the period under detention, he was subjected to molestation, torture and the confession that the public is being treated to having murdered 42 persons is laughable,” stated Ndegwa.

Collins Jumaisi's lawyer John Maina Ndegwa
He further asserted that Khalusha had been coerced into making false confessions. “My client has been subjected to horrendous inhuman mistreatment so that he can confess to issues which are alien to him. I pray that the court directs for urgent medical attention even as they do their investigations.”

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) dismissed these allegations of abuse, maintaining that only one police officer was present to record Khalusha's statement.

The DCI sought to have Khalusha detained for 30 days to complete their investigations. They expressed concerns that releasing Khalusha could lead to continued criminal activities.

The DCI argued for more time to locate witnesses and families of the victims, who are dispersed across the country.

Suspect behind Kware kilings Collins Jomaisi Khalisia
They highlighted the necessity for DNA sampling, an identification parade, and a mental assessment of the suspect. The investigative agency stressed the complexity of the case and the need for a thorough investigation.

The defence team opposed the DCI’s request for a 30-day detention, urging the court to limit the period to 14 days.

Lawyer Ndegwa argued that the prosecution's claims were based on speculation and lacked concrete evidence.

“Much of what has been adduced before this court is just mere speculation and apprehension, and so my client still has a right to bail. There is nothing concrete that has been tabled before this court,” Ndegwa contended.

