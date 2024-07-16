The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Kware bodies: 24-year-old shares his account after being linked to ongoing probe

Amos Robi

Shortly after the DCI released the suspect behind the crime, photos of Jairus Onkundi began trending on social media, with some users saying he was linked to the bodies

Jairus Onkudi at the DCI after he was cleared by the DCI
Jairus Onkudi at the DCI after he was cleared by the DCI
  • Photos of Jairus Onkundi trended on social media, causing controversy
  • Jairus surrendered himself to DCI for clearance due to mistaken identity
  • DCI emphasised commitment to thorough and credible investigations

Recommended articles

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has cleared a young graduate who surrendered himself after being mistakenly linked to the ongoing investigations into the Kware murders at Mukuru Kwa Njenga.

After a Monday press briefing, the DCI provided updates on their pursuit and arrest of the prime suspect in the Kware killings, Collins Jumaisi Khalusha.

However, the briefing sparked controversy on social media platform X, where some users discredited the investigation by alleging inaccuracies in the suspect’s identification.

According to the DCI, one user, Francis Gaitho erroneously posted that there was no public record of the suspect.

Gaitho went further to share names, images, and descriptions of another individual, Jairus Onkundi, who had no connection to the case.

Suspect behind Kware kilings Collins Jomaisi Khalisia
Suspect behind Kware kilings Collins Jomaisi Khalisia Suspect behind Kware kilings Collins Jomaisi Khalisia Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Kware bodies - 19 items DCI found in the house of prime suspect

In response to the false allegations, Jairus Onkundi Morwabe, a 24-year-old graduate from Meru University of Science and Technology, surrendered himself to the DCI for clearance.

Jairus, who holds a bachelor's degree in Computer Science, rushed to the DCI offices in Parklands, Nairobi, after receiving concerned messages from family and friends.

The young man feared for his safety, worried that he might become a target of agitated individuals due to the mistaken identity.

The DCI’s Complaints Directorate promptly assisted Jairus, confirming that he had no involvement in the ongoing investigation.

Mukuru Kwa Njenga horror: woman’s dream horrifying dream mutilated bodies & standoff
Mukuru Kwa Njenga horror: woman’s dream horrifying dream mutilated bodies & standoff Mukuru Kwa Njenga horror: woman’s dream horrifying dream mutilated bodies & standoff Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Volunteer retrieving bodies in Kware impresses Kenyans as Sakaja promises reward

The DCI has since set the record straight in regards to the matter.

“Jairus Onkundi Morwabe is not a criminal, and neither is he wanted by the DCI for any reason whatsoever,” said the DCI.

The DCI emphasised their commitment to thorough and methodical investigations, ensuring that all information they release is credible and well-verified.

“Our investigations are methodical and thorough, and we are always keen to ensure that any information originating from us is credible and well verified.”

Onkundi in a video shared by the DCI said he has no connection to the suspect in police custody or X user Francis Gaitho.

DCI Director Mohamed Amin
DCI Director Mohamed Amin DCI Director Mohamed Amin Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Notable cases handled by DCI Mohamed Amin in 35-year law enforcement career

In a related development, the DCI has also reached out to the family of the first victim in the Kware murders, Imelda Judith Karenya.

Imelda’s mother was present to record a statement regarding her daughter’s disappearance, as the investigation continues.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Kware bodies: 24-year-old shares his account after being linked to ongoing probe

Kware bodies: 24-year-old shares his account after being linked to ongoing probe

Maandamano Tuesday: 4 reasons Kenyans are taking to the streets in protests

Maandamano Tuesday: 4 reasons Kenyans are taking to the streets in protests

Notable cases handled by DCI Mohamed Amin in 35-year law enforcement career

Notable cases handled by DCI Mohamed Amin in 35-year law enforcement career

Kware bodies: 19 items DCI found in the house of prime suspect

Kware bodies: 19 items DCI found in the house of prime suspect

Gov't increases road maitenance levy despite drop in fuel prices for July-August

Gov't increases road maitenance levy despite drop in fuel prices for July-August

Volunteer retrieving bodies in Kware impresses Kenyans as Sakaja promises reward

Volunteer retrieving bodies in Kware impresses Kenyans as Sakaja promises reward

1 person shot, chaos erupt in Mukuru kwa Njenga as residents recover more bodies [Video]

1 person shot, chaos erupt in Mukuru kwa Njenga as residents recover more bodies [Video]

Safaricom postpones system maintenance & service interruptions planned for Sunday

Safaricom postpones system maintenance & service interruptions planned for Sunday

DCI reveals new details on mutilated bodies recovered in Mukuru kwa Njenga

DCI reveals new details on mutilated bodies recovered in Mukuru kwa Njenga

Trending

Ken Mijungu

Never! Ken Mijungu bans MP from his show over controversial remarks

Raila Odinga with his son Raila Odinga Junior

Raila Junior's post causes online storm after father supports Ruto's youth dialogue

Attorney General Justin Muturi

AG Justin Muturi pursues legal redress over Standard Media article

Homabay County Governor Gladys Wanga (X)

Gladys Wanga celebrates revenue milestone as youths demand her resignation