Kware bodies: 24-year-old shares his account after being linked to ongoing probe

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has cleared a young graduate who surrendered himself after being mistakenly linked to the ongoing investigations into the Kware murders at Mukuru Kwa Njenga.

After a Monday press briefing, the DCI provided updates on their pursuit and arrest of the prime suspect in the Kware killings, Collins Jumaisi Khalusha.

However, the briefing sparked controversy on social media platform X, where some users discredited the investigation by alleging inaccuracies in the suspect’s identification.

According to the DCI, one user, Francis Gaitho erroneously posted that there was no public record of the suspect.

Gaitho went further to share names, images, and descriptions of another individual, Jairus Onkundi, who had no connection to the case.

Suspect behind Kware kilings Collins Jomaisi Khalisia Pulse Live Kenya

Jairus Onkundi's ordeal

In response to the false allegations, Jairus Onkundi Morwabe, a 24-year-old graduate from Meru University of Science and Technology, surrendered himself to the DCI for clearance.

Jairus, who holds a bachelor's degree in Computer Science, rushed to the DCI offices in Parklands, Nairobi, after receiving concerned messages from family and friends.

The young man feared for his safety, worried that he might become a target of agitated individuals due to the mistaken identity.

The DCI’s Complaints Directorate promptly assisted Jairus, confirming that he had no involvement in the ongoing investigation.

Mukuru Kwa Njenga horror: woman’s dream horrifying dream mutilated bodies & standoff Pulse Live Kenya

Official clarification

The DCI has since set the record straight in regards to the matter.

“Jairus Onkundi Morwabe is not a criminal, and neither is he wanted by the DCI for any reason whatsoever,” said the DCI.

The DCI emphasised their commitment to thorough and methodical investigations, ensuring that all information they release is credible and well-verified.

“Our investigations are methodical and thorough, and we are always keen to ensure that any information originating from us is credible and well verified.”

Onkundi in a video shared by the DCI said he has no connection to the suspect in police custody or X user Francis Gaitho.

DCI Director Mohamed Amin Pulse Live Kenya

In a related development, the DCI has also reached out to the family of the first victim in the Kware murders, Imelda Judith Karenya.