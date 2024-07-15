The sports category has moved to a new website.

Kware bodies: 19 items DCI found in the house of prime suspect

Amos Robi

According to the DCI, the suspect confessed to have killed 42 women and dumped then in the dumpsite since 2022 among them his wife who was the first victim

Suspect behind Kware kilings Collins Jomaisi Khalisia
  • Collins Jomaisi Khalisia arrested as the prime suspect in the Kware killings
  • Authorities have declared Khalisia's house and the dumpsite as active crime scenes
  • Khalisia confessed to luring and killing 42 females and disposing of their bodies at a dumpsite

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has apprehended Collins Jomaisi Khalisia, the prime suspect behind the notorious Kware killings that have shocked the nation.

The 33 year old was arrested in the Soweto area of Kayole at around 3 a.m. as he was leaving a venue after watching a football game.

The breakthrough came after forensic analysis of the mobile phone of one of the victims, Josephine Mulongo Owino, revealed mobile money transactions conducted on the day she went missing.

Bodies retrieved from Mukuru kwa Njenga quarry
Upon his arrest, Khalisia led officers from the National Police Service and the DCI to his rented one-room house in Kware, approximately 100 metres from the crime scene. A search of the premises uncovered a chilling array of items, including:

  1. 24 SIM cards
  2. 8 smartphones
  3. 2 feature phones
  4. 1 laptop
  5. 1 hard drive
  6. 2 flash drives
  7. 1 memory card
  8. 1 machete
  9. 12 nylon sacks
  10. 1 pair of industrial rubber gloves
  11. 6 national ID cards (four male, two female)
  12. 1 pink female handbag
  13. 2 pink female panties
  14. 5 rolls of cannabis
  15. 4 large clear seal tapes
  16. 1 reflector jacket
  17. 2 title deeds
  18. 2 notebooks
  19. Assorted documents
DCI Director Mohamed Amin
During interrogation, Khalisia confessed to luring and killing 42 females, dismembering their bodies, and disposing of them at a dumpsite. His gruesome spree allegedly began with his wife, Imelda Judith Khalenya, whom he strangled to death and disposed of in the same manner.

"All his victims were murdered in the same style," revealed a DCI boss Mohamed Amin. Authorities have declared Khalisia's house and the dumpsite as active crime scenes, underscoring the severity and meticulous nature of his crimes.

The DCI is urging anyone with missing family members to report to the nearest police station. The appeal is part of a broader effort to identify the victims and provide closure to grieving families.

DCI Director Mohammed Amin
Another suspect has been arrested, found in possession of items belonging to one of the victims and will be either an accomplice or a witness in the murder.

Autopsies on the retrieved bodies are scheduled to commence on Monday, 15th July 2024.

These examinations are critical in determining the precise causes of death and uncovering any potential links between the victims.

