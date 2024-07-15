Kware bodies: 19 items DCI found in the house of prime suspect

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has apprehended Collins Jomaisi Khalisia, the prime suspect behind the notorious Kware killings that have shocked the nation.

The 33 year old was arrested in the Soweto area of Kayole at around 3 a.m. as he was leaving a venue after watching a football game.

The breakthrough came after forensic analysis of the mobile phone of one of the victims, Josephine Mulongo Owino, revealed mobile money transactions conducted on the day she went missing.

Upon his arrest, Khalisia led officers from the National Police Service and the DCI to his rented one-room house in Kware, approximately 100 metres from the crime scene. A search of the premises uncovered a chilling array of items, including:

24 SIM cards 8 smartphones 2 feature phones 1 laptop 1 hard drive 2 flash drives 1 memory card 1 machete 12 nylon sacks 1 pair of industrial rubber gloves 6 national ID cards (four male, two female) 1 pink female handbag 2 pink female panties 5 rolls of cannabis 4 large clear seal tapes 1 reflector jacket 2 title deeds 2 notebooks Assorted documents

Confession and crime scene

During interrogation, Khalisia confessed to luring and killing 42 females, dismembering their bodies, and disposing of them at a dumpsite. His gruesome spree allegedly began with his wife, Imelda Judith Khalenya, whom he strangled to death and disposed of in the same manner.

"All his victims were murdered in the same style," revealed a DCI boss Mohamed Amin. Authorities have declared Khalisia's house and the dumpsite as active crime scenes, underscoring the severity and meticulous nature of his crimes.

The DCI is urging anyone with missing family members to report to the nearest police station. The appeal is part of a broader effort to identify the victims and provide closure to grieving families.

Another suspect has been arrested, found in possession of items belonging to one of the victims and will be either an accomplice or a witness in the murder.

Upcoming autopsies

Autopsies on the retrieved bodies are scheduled to commence on Monday, 15th July 2024.