The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

KWS officers capture hyena which strayed into a miraa kiosk in Nakuru

Denis Mwangi

A hyena got stranded after straying into a miraa shop in Nakuru

Spotted hyena
Spotted hyena

In an unusual turn of events, residents of Nyumba Nyeusi area in Langa-Langa, Nakuru County, were taken by surprise when they discovered a hyena stranded inside a miraa shop on Wednesday morning.

Recommended articles

The incident occurred in the dead of night, leaving both locals and the shop owner bewildered by the unexpected visitor.

Frederick Wamungu, the owner of the miraa stall, recounted the bizarre occurrence, stating that he had closed his shop around 8:00 p.m. the previous night due to a shortage of miraa.

However, upon returning to his stall the following morning, he was greeted by a scene of commotion, with reports of a hyena trapped inside.

ADVERTISEMENT
KWS officers capture hyena which strayed into a miraa kiosk in Nakuru
KWS officers capture hyena which strayed into a miraa kiosk in Nakuru KWS officers capture hyena which strayed into a miraa kiosk in Nakuru Pulse Live Kenya

Upon receiving the alarming call from fellow traders, Wamungu rushed to his stall only to find a crowd gathered outside, clamouring about the unexpected intruder.

With the help of Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) officers, the hyena was safely rescued from the confines of the miraa shop.

According to witnesses, the hyena is believed to have strayed into the shop during the night before becoming stranded.

KWS officers capture hyena which strayed into a miraa kiosk in Nakuru
KWS officers capture hyena which strayed into a miraa kiosk in Nakuru KWS officers capture hyena which strayed into a miraa kiosk in Nakuru Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

The reasons behind the hyena's presence in the urban area remain unclear, prompting speculation among locals.

Following the rescue operation, the hyena was promptly transported to a nearby wildlife centre by KWS officers.

KWS officers capture hyena which strayed into a miraa kiosk in Nakuru
KWS officers capture hyena which strayed into a miraa kiosk in Nakuru KWS officers capture hyena which strayed into a miraa kiosk in Nakuru Pulse Live Kenya
KWS officers capture hyena which strayed into a miraa kiosk in Nakuru
KWS officers capture hyena which strayed into a miraa kiosk in Nakuru KWS officers capture hyena which strayed into a miraa kiosk in Nakuru Pulse Live Kenya
KWS officers capture hyena which strayed into a miraa kiosk in Nakuru
KWS officers capture hyena which strayed into a miraa kiosk in Nakuru KWS officers capture hyena which strayed into a miraa kiosk in Nakuru Pulse Live Kenya
Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

KWS officers capture hyena which strayed into a miraa kiosk in Nakuru

KWS officers capture hyena which strayed into a miraa kiosk in Nakuru

Bishop Margaret Wanjiru in hospital following church invasion

Bishop Margaret Wanjiru in hospital following church invasion

JSC writes to Ruto over removal of Justice Mohammed & sacks principal magistrate

JSC writes to Ruto over removal of Justice Mohammed & sacks principal magistrate

Bomet Woman Rep Linet Toto gifts her parents a new house [Photos]

Bomet Woman Rep Linet Toto gifts her parents a new house [Photos]

Elon Musk 'laughs off' Mark Zuckerberg as Meta services experience outage

Elon Musk 'laughs off' Mark Zuckerberg as Meta services experience outage

Two dead after planes collide mid-air in Nairobi

Two dead after planes collide mid-air in Nairobi

Why 3rd best 2016 KCSE candidate has taken to the streets

Why 3rd best 2016 KCSE candidate has taken to the streets

OPINION: The remarkable decline in the Global North’s leadership

OPINION: The remarkable decline in the Global North’s leadership

Super Metro takes action on driver who violated traffic rules on Thika Superhighway

Super Metro takes action on driver who violated traffic rules on Thika Superhighway

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Several feared dead after bus collides with tanker along Busia-Bumala Road

Several feared dead after bus collides with fuel tanker

Kirinyaga billionaire Andrew Ngirici

2 arrested for allegedly defrauding billionaire Andrew Ngirici

A crowd outside an apartment where a woman was died after reportedly being thrown from one of the houses

Woman dies after falling from apartment in Kasarani

Kenya Power announces countrywide delay in Tokens, bill payments

How EPRA determines electricity prices in Kenya