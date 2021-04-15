Lawrence Warunge, the main suspect in the murder of four family members and a construction worker has pleaded not guilty to the five counts of murder.

The 22-year-old suspect accused of murdering his family in cold blood appeared before Lady Justice Mary Kasango where he denied the charges.

Kasango directed that he be remanded at the Industrial Area Remand Prison until May 11, 2021, when the case will go for a pretrial.

Warunge was charged with killing his father Nicholas Warunge, mother Anne Warunge, brother Christian Njenga, nephew Maxwell Njenga and a construction worker James Kinyanjui on the night of January 5-6, 2021, at their home in Kiambaa.

In January 26, 2021, the court ruled that Lawrence Waruinge was unfit to stand trial following a psychiatric report and the prosecution requested to have him detained for at least 30 days as they conducted further checkups on him.