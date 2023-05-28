Renowned city lawyer Donald B. Kipkorir is in mourning following the death of his mother, Katarina.
Lawyer Donald Kipkorir’s mother succumbs to cancer in India
The lawyer recounted how his mother fought a brave battle against cancer with Kenyans from all walks of life condoling with him
The lawyer revealed that the deceased breathed her last in India where she had been flown for treatment.
Katarina bravely fought a long battle with cancer with the lawyer revealing that she did not cry despite the pain that she was in.
Kipkorir mourned his mother in a lengthy message posted on Twitter, revealing that she died on Saturday.
"Yesterday, my Beloved Mama, Katarina rested & is in the bosom of Abraham. My mum fought her aggressive cancer with Stoicism, Fidelity to God & Courage. She never once cried in her searing pain. I thank God for giving her to me. In the heavens, she finds peace & serenity," Kipkorir wrote.
The lawyer took his ailing mother to India on May 19, sharing the update with his followers on social media.
Posting a photo on the plane, the lawyer expressed hope that his ailing mother would get respite and healing writing:
"On my way to India with my mum. The Commandment to honour our parents is the only Commandment with assured Blessings … My Beloved mum Katarina has undergone so much pain.
“Praying that the Best Oncologists in India will give my mum respite & healing. May the heavens hear us."
Kenyans from all walks of life condoled with the lawyer, praying for his family at this time of grief.
Lord Abraham Mutai: When you reached out yesterday morning, I was shocked to say the least. Mama fought a good battle. May you find peace this difficult moment my big bro.
Ferdinand Omondi: My sincere commiserations, DKB. May you find peace, as will mum.
Dr. Mercy Korir: Pole sana Don, to you and your entire family. She fought the good fight, may Mum rest in peace.
Zakheem Rajan: Pole sana Senior, May her soul rest in peace.
Dr. Roselyn Akombe: Pole sana wakili for the passing of your mom. You showed her love, care and respect. And did all you could to get her the best treatment and a comfortable life. May the Lord grant you the strength.
Mutuma Mathiu: Pole sana. May she find eternal peace.
