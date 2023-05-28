Lawyer Donald Kipkorir’s mother succumbs to cancer in India

The lawyer revealed that the deceased breathed her last in India where she had been flown for treatment.

Katarina bravely fought a long battle with cancer with the lawyer revealing that she did not cry despite the pain that she was in.

Kipkorir mourned his mother in a lengthy message posted on Twitter, revealing that she died on Saturday.

"Yesterday, my Beloved Mama, Katarina rested & is in the bosom of Abraham. My mum fought her aggressive cancer with Stoicism, Fidelity to God & Courage. She never once cried in her searing pain. I thank God for giving her to me. In the heavens, she finds peace & serenity," Kipkorir wrote.

The lawyer took his ailing mother to India on May 19, sharing the update with his followers on social media.

Posting a photo on the plane, the lawyer expressed hope that his ailing mother would get respite and healing writing:

"On my way to India with my mum. The Commandment to honour our parents is the only Commandment with assured Blessings … My Beloved mum Katarina has undergone so much pain.

“Praying that the Best Oncologists in India will give my mum respite & healing. May the heavens hear us."

Kenyans from all walks of life condoled with the lawyer, praying for his family at this time of grief.

Lord Abraham Mutai: When you reached out yesterday morning, I was shocked to say the least. Mama fought a good battle. May you find peace this difficult moment my big bro.

Ferdinand Omondi: My sincere commiserations, DKB. May you find peace, as will mum.

Dr. Mercy Korir: Pole sana Don, to you and your entire family. She fought the good fight, may Mum rest in peace.

Zakheem Rajan: Pole sana Senior, May her soul rest in peace.

Dr. Roselyn Akombe: Pole sana wakili for the passing of your mom. You showed her love, care and respect. And did all you could to get her the best treatment and a comfortable life. May the Lord grant you the strength.