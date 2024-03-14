The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Life in death row: 11 benefits, rules & processes that await Jowie in prison

Denis Mwangi

Here's a glimpse into what Jowie might expect during his time as a death row prisoner.

Joseph Irungu, famously known as Jowie
Joseph Irungu, famously known as Jowie

Joseph Irungu, famously known as Jowie, has been sentenced to death for the murder of businesswoman Monica Kimani in 2018.

Recommended articles

His lawyers have indicated that they are considering heading to the Court of Appeal to prove Jowie’s innocence.

In Kenya, courts still hand out the death sentence for capital offences despite various concerns about its effectiveness and constitutionality.

However, despite being sentenced to death, convicts don’t get executed because the Supreme Court outlawed the mandatory implementation of the death penalty as a violation of human rights.

ADVERTISEMENT
Joseph Irungu alias Jowie (left) in court for sentencing
Joseph Irungu alias Jowie (left) in court for sentencing Joseph Irungu alias Jowie Pulse Live Kenya

As he begins his life on death row, many questions arise about what awaits him behind bars.

Here's a glimpse into what Jowie might expect during his time as a death row prisoner.

ADVERTISEMENT

1. On boarding process

Upon arrival in prison, Jowie can expect to be onboarded by being processed and being given a prison number, badge, his own set of uniforms, a bag for his other clothes and will be assigned a cell.

Inmates also go through a security check to prevent convicts from bringing contraband items in the facility

2. Integrating with generan prison population

ADVERTISEMENT

In the past, death row convicts would be isolated from the general prison population but after years of reform, Jowie is not likely to face isolation.

Depending on the number of inmates, one can share a cell with three to five other inmates.

Inmates battle wardens at Kamiti Maximum Prison
Inmates battle wardens at Kamiti Maximum Prison Inmates battle wardens at Kamiti Maximum Prison Pulse Live Kenya

3. Access to work & education

Deathrow inmates are also able to access opportunities for education or work inside the prison just as other inmates. Before the reforms, death row convicts did not have that privilege.

ADVERTISEMENT

Access to work, to ‘hobbies’ and to education are vital for prisoners’ mental health, for giving them a sense of purpose, self-respect, and motivation in their daily lives.

They may also utilize the skills and education outside prison, should their sentences be commuted and freed.

READ: Graduated with Law degree in prison; Inspiring story of inmates who found calling in jail

4. Prison visitations

Jowie will be allowed to have visitors just like other inmates.

ADVERTISEMENT

In February 2024, Interior CS Kithure Kindiki reinstated prison visitation which had been halted due to the Covid-19 pandemic that started in 2020.

When a death row inmate loses their life while serving their sentence, the family is notified and allowed to bury their loved one in the manner they wish.

Inmates at a Kenyan prison
Inmates at a Kenyan prison Inmates at a Kenyan prison Pulse Live Kenya

5. Strict routine

Prisoners have to follow a strict routine that is closely monitored by prison warders.

ADVERTISEMENT

Every aspect of their daily life, from meal times to exercise periods, is regimented and supervised. Any deviation from this routine can result in disciplinary action.

A typical day starts with porridge for breakfast at 6:00 a.m., lunch at 10:00 a.m. and dinner by 4:00 a.m.

6. Frequent head counts

Head counts serve as vital security measures, ensuring the precise tracking of inmates within the prison system.

According to Omar Ismael, 64, a former Manyani inmate, prisoners were subjected to at least six head counts in a day.

ADVERTISEMENT

In prison life, there are several don'ts that inmates should be aware of to avoid conflicts, disciplinary actions, or endangering themselves.

Here are some common ones:

7. Don't get involved in illegal activities

Engaging in illegal activities such as drug trafficking, extortion, or violence can lead to severe consequences, including additional criminal charges, longer sentences, or placement in solitary confinement.

ADVERTISEMENT

8. Don't disrespect fellow inmates

Showing disrespect or hostility towards other inmates can escalate tensions and lead to conflicts or even physical altercations. It's essential to maintain a level of civility and respect towards others, regardless of differences.

CS Kithure Kindiki inspects a guard of honour at Mwea Prison in Kirinyaga County on Monday, May 8, 2023.
CS Kithure Kindiki inspects a guard of honour at Mwea Prison in Kirinyaga County on Monday, May 8, 2023. CS Kithure Kindiki inspects a guard of honour at Mwea Prison in Kirinyaga County on Monday, May 8, 2023. Pulse Live Kenya

9. Don't violate prison rules

Prison rules are in place for the safety and security of inmates and staff. Violating these rules, whether it's disobeying orders, hoarding contraband, or attempting to escape, can result in disciplinary actions such as loss of privileges, solitary confinement, or extended sentences.

ADVERTISEMENT

10. Don't associate with gangs

In many prisons, gangs exert influence and control over certain areas or activities. Associating with gangs can put inmates at risk of being drawn into criminal activities, becoming targets of rival gangs, or facing retaliation for disobedience.

11. Don't antagonize prison staff

Showing disrespect or aggression towards prison staff, including correctional officers and administrative personnel, can lead to disciplinary actions and strained relationships.

It's essential to follow instructions, maintain a cooperative attitude, and address grievances through proper channels.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Life in death row: 11 benefits, rules & processes that await Jowie in prison

Life in death row: 11 benefits, rules & processes that await Jowie in prison

Public Service Commission contradicts Jacque Maribe's appointment

Public Service Commission contradicts Jacque Maribe's appointment

Jowie's mother speaks as his lawyers set eyes on the Court of Appeal [Video]

Jowie's mother speaks as his lawyers set eyes on the Court of Appeal [Video]

High Court sentences Jowie to death for the murder of Monica Kimani

High Court sentences Jowie to death for the murder of Monica Kimani

Parliament clears way for return of housing levy deductions in March

Parliament clears way for return of housing levy deductions in March

Kenya pauses deployment of police to Haiti, here's why

Kenya pauses deployment of police to Haiti, here's why

Senior lands official loses control of 17 cars, 106 plots & millions in cash

Senior lands official loses control of 17 cars, 106 plots & millions in cash

How police lost race to arrest guard who confessed wife's murder on social media

How police lost race to arrest guard who confessed wife's murder on social media

U.S. sanctions Nairobi tycoons over links with Al Shabaab's $100M annual income

U.S. sanctions Nairobi tycoons over links with Al Shabaab's $100M annual income

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President William Ruto and Health CS Susan Nakhumicha at State House, Nairobi

Health CS: Why 2.75% SHIF salary deductions start in March but services start in July

File image of President William Ruto matches during the 2023 Jamhuri Day celebrations at the Uhuru Gardens escorted by Chief of the Defence Forces of the Kenya Defence Forces, General Francis Ogola

Ruto explains 2 reasons for settling on military generals for ambassadorial roles

Neno Evangelism preacher Pastor Ng’ang’a

Pastor James Ng'ang'a dares EACC & Kenyan politicians in angry response

Daystar University Vice Chancellor Laban Ayiro ( Facebook)

Daystar University re-appoints Laban Ayiro as Vice Chancellor