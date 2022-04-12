Inmate serving life imprisonment freed after topping KCPE

This, just days after he scored 401 marks in the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) emerging top of his class. Nyasi was taking the national exam for the second time.

The Voi High Courts acquitted Juma Nyasi after new evidence emerged delinking him from the crime. He now says that he would like to pursue further education.

"I sat the KCPE exams at Kale Primary School in 2009 but dropped out of secondary school in 2011 after my sponsor died," he said.

Nyasi who is yet to know the school he is to join, however, appealed to well-wishers to help him raise school fees to facilitate his secondary education.

"Right now, I don't know where I will get my school fees from but God will provide for me. I am sending requests here and there to see whether I can get sponsors to fund my education," Nyasi told Nation.

Juma Nyasi lifted by fellow inmates Photo credits; Lucy Mkanyika NMG Pulse Live Kenya

Asked what action he was going to take against those who falsely accused him, Nyasi stated he had already forgiven them.

"I forgave them a long time ago. They too have asked me for forgiveness and I did," he remarked.

Confirming his release, Manyani Prison officer Moses Chepkoy thanked the court for allowing Nyasi to walk to freedom and start a new life.

Chepkoy added the prison was going to enroll more inmates in the national exams as it strives to make them better citizens when they go to back to the community.