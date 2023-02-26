ADVERTISEMENT
Light aircraft crashes in Baringo [Photos]

Charles Ouma

Investigations have been launched to establish the cause of the Sunday morning crash

An aircraft with two people on board has crashed in Baringo.

The aircraft crash landed near the entrance of Sandai Resort in Baringo county on Sunday morning.

Emergency rescue operations are underway with the fate of the two occupants who were onboard unknown.

Authorities have launched investigations to establish the cause of the crash which happened at the entrance of the resort, about 10-minute drive from Marigat town.

Authorities are also working to establish the identity of the two who were on board.

Sources indicated that the occupants survived with minor injuries with no casualties reported by the time this publication was made.

READ: Prince William mourns pilot who perished in Tsavo plane crash

The resort is popular with holiday makers who enjoy the scenic attraction of the lake.

Several accidents involving light aircrafts have been reported in the recent past.

In December last year, decorated athlete, David Rudisha was rushed to hospital after a plane he was in crash-landed on Saturday, December 10.

The world 800m record holder was travelling to Nairobi from Kimana Wildlife Sanctuary in the company of others when the light aircraft they were travelling in crash-landed at Imbirikana area of Amboseli.

Athletics Kenya (AK) official Barnaba Korir confirmed the incident, adding that the injured were taken to a hospital in Makindu for treatment.

"I have spoken to Rudisha on phone and he told me that he has been attended to and is out of danger," Korir said in an interview with Nation at the time.

In the same month of December, a tragic plane crash in Tsavo East National Park on Thursday, December 8 that claimed the lives of two people.

Mark Jenkins and his son, Peter died after the plane they were in crashed in Huri Plains in Tsavo East National Park.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

