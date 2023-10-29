The sports category has moved to a new website.

Linet Toto caught up in chaos as supremacy battles turn ugly at UDA event

Charles Ouma

Senior leaders and dignitaries at the event were whisked away to safety

Bomet County Woman Representative Linet Toto was caught up in chaos after supremacy battles turned ugly during a United Democratic Alliance event in Bomet county.

The chaos were caused by political realignments in the region with different politicians keen on being kingpins of their respective regions.

Trouble started after rival camps allied to Senator Wakili Sigei and those allied to Governor Hillary Barchok clashed shortly after National Assembly Majority Whip Sylvanus Osoro took to the podium.

Osoro cautioned politicians against the realignments noting that it is not the right direction to take even as influential politicians position themselves as regional kingpins.

''This is not the time to create regional kingpins, we only have one kingpin in Kenya and that is President William Ruto,'' Osoro stated.

The South Mugirango MP did not finish his speech as chaos broke out shortly afterwards.

Senior leaders and dignitaries at the event were whisked to safety with police moving in to quell the situation.

The Woman Representative took to social media downplaying the chaos that were witnessed during the event which she hailed as a success.

READ: CS Moses Kuria lights up social media with warning to 'big man'

''The launch of NGAAF countywide projects and Women's Economic Empowerment (WEE) at Bomet Green Stadium was a resounding success, thanks to the dedication and collaborative spirit of our esteemed leaders,'' stated Toto wrote.

''With the support of our community and the dedication of these esteemed leaders, I have no doubt that we will continue to make great strides in our pursuit of a brighter, more inclusive future for all,'' she added.

Acid Test for UDA and clashed over kingpin

With UDA grassroots elections drawing nearer, several leaders eyeing various slots have been clashing.

The situation is compounded by 2027 politics with leaders aligning themselves for various positions and keen on winning over voters.

In Mount Kenya, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua declared himself kingpin maintaining that he was selected and ordained by God to lead the region.

The realignments have also attracted the attention of Public Service Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria who accused an unnamed politician of killing the career of leaders in a bid to become the kingpin.

Charles Ouma
