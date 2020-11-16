The spread of the covid-19 pandemic has continued to ravage economies across the world. No country has been spared so far, with the disease that has proven fatal across the world, claiming over 1.32 million lives, from over 54.4 million infections.

And as the infections continue increasing, Kenya has not been left behind, and one of the most hits sectors is the heath sector which has recorded 30 deaths from health workers who have contracted the coronavirus disease, while on duty.

10 of the 30 health workers are senior specialist doctors, who have lost their lives in course of discharging their duties.

Pulse Live brings you the list of the 10 specialist doctors who have died from Coronavirus;