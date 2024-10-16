The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE: DP Gachagua's Senate impeachment trial kicks off [Video]

Denis Mwangi

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has arrived in the Senate today as his impeachment trial begins, following a recent court ruling that declined to halt the proceedings.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua boarding his official car
Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua boarding his official car

A three-judge bench on Wednesday dismissed Gachagua's last-minute attempt to stop the Senate debate, allowing the trial to move forward as scheduled.

The impeachment motion, which was overwhelmingly approved by the National Assembly, accuses Gachagua of multiple offenses, including corruption, undermining presidential authority, and involvement in anti-government protests.

The charges include serious allegations of economic crimes and violations of constitutional mandates.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua arrived in the Senate as his impeachment trial begins
Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua arrived in the Senate as his impeachment trial begins
Senate Speaker Amason Kingi confirmed that the trial will take place over two days, with discussions set for Wednesday and Thursday.

The Senate must reach a two-thirds majority to approve the impeachment, marking a historic moment as this is the first time a deputy president in Kenya faces such proceedings since the 2010 constitutional reforms.

Gachagua has denied all allegations against him and claims that the impeachment process lacks fairness.

READ: Why the National Assembly has scheduled special sitting on Friday

He expressed hope that the Judiciary would uphold his rights during this politically charged trial.

As proceedings unfold, political tensions continue to rise in Kenya, with many citizens closely monitoring the outcome of this unprecedented situation.

Watch the live proceedings in the video below:

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

