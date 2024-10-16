LIVE: DP Gachagua's Senate impeachment trial kicks off [Video]

The impeachment motion, which was overwhelmingly approved by the National Assembly, accuses Gachagua of multiple offenses, including corruption, undermining presidential authority, and involvement in anti-government protests.

The charges include serious allegations of economic crimes and violations of constitutional mandates.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua arrived in the Senate as his impeachment trial begins Pulse Live Kenya

Senate Speaker Amason Kingi confirmed that the trial will take place over two days, with discussions set for Wednesday and Thursday.

The Senate must reach a two-thirds majority to approve the impeachment, marking a historic moment as this is the first time a deputy president in Kenya faces such proceedings since the 2010 constitutional reforms.

Gachagua has denied all allegations against him and claims that the impeachment process lacks fairness.

He expressed hope that the Judiciary would uphold his rights during this politically charged trial.

As proceedings unfold, political tensions continue to rise in Kenya, with many citizens closely monitoring the outcome of this unprecedented situation.