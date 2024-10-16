Why the National Assembly has scheduled special sitting on Friday

The National Assembly of Kenya has passed a motion to hold a special sitting on Friday, October 18, 2024, following its ongoing impeachment hearings against Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.
National Assembly triggers speculations after scheduling a special sitting on Friday
The special sitting, which was formalised through a motion tabled by Majority Whip Silvanus Osoro on behalf of Majority Leader Kimani Ichung'wa will focus on considering mediated bills and other priority issues, triggering speculation in political circles.
According to Osoro, the National Assembly's move to hold two special sittings on Friday is to recover time lost on Mazingira Day which was a public holiday.
The house also suspended its sittings to allow public participation on the special motion for the removal by impeachment of the deputy president.
The National Assembly was also forced and to suspend pending business in order to consider the special motion to impeach Gachagua, where 282 MPs voted to approve the motion.
Some of the crucial matter the MPs want to deal with before going on recess on October 22 is The Sugar Bill, 2022 sponsored by Navakholo MP Emmanuel Wangwe, The Water (Amendment) Bill, 2023 and the Division of Revenue Bill 2024.
"We will also use the opportunity to list for 2nd Reading several individual private members bills," Osoro said adding that the bills are likely to lapse if the house goes on recess.
"The is also room for the house to consider any other urgent business that may arise requiring expedited consideration," he said.
There has also been speculation from members of the public and political pundits that the special sitting could be used to fill the potential vacancy in the office of the deputy president, incase the Senate on Thursday votes to impeach Gachagua.