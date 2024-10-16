The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Why the National Assembly has scheduled special sitting on Friday

Denis Mwangi

National Assembly triggers speculations after scheduling a special sitting on Friday

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula hosts guests in his office
National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula hosts guests in his office

The National Assembly of Kenya has passed a motion to hold a special sitting on Friday, October 18, 2024, following its ongoing impeachment hearings against Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Recommended articles

The special sitting, which was formalised through a motion tabled by Majority Whip Silvanus Osoro on behalf of Majority Leader Kimani Ichung'wa will focus on considering mediated bills and other priority issues, triggering speculation in political circles.

According to Osoro, the National Assembly's move to hold two special sittings on Friday is to recover time lost on Mazingira Day which was a public holiday.

The house also suspended its sittings to allow public participation on the special motion for the removal by impeachment of the deputy president.

ADVERTISEMENT
South Mugirango MP and National Assembly Majority Whip Silvanus Osoro
South Mugirango MP and National Assembly Majority Whip Silvanus Osoro South Mugirango MP and National Assembly Majority Whip Silvanus Osoro Pulse Live Kenya

The National Assembly was also forced and to suspend pending business in order to consider the special motion to impeach Gachagua, where 282 MPs voted to approve the motion.

Some of the crucial matter the MPs want to deal with before going on recess on October 22 is The Sugar Bill, 2022 sponsored by Navakholo MP Emmanuel Wangwe, The Water (Amendment) Bill, 2023 and the Division of Revenue Bill 2024.

"We will also use the opportunity to list for 2nd Reading several individual private members bills," Osoro said adding that the bills are likely to lapse if the house goes on recess.

"The is also room for the house to consider any other urgent business that may arise requiring expedited consideration," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Profiles of 5 top lawyers picked to prosecute Gachagua's impeachment in Senate

National Assembly chambers
National Assembly chambers National Assembly chambers Pulse Live Kenya

There has also been speculation from members of the public and political pundits that the special sitting could be used to fill the potential vacancy in the office of the deputy president, incase the Senate on Thursday votes to impeach Gachagua.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

LIVE: DP Gachagua's Senate impeachment trial kicks off [Video]

LIVE: DP Gachagua's Senate impeachment trial kicks off [Video]

Why the National Assembly has scheduled special sitting on Friday

Why the National Assembly has scheduled special sitting on Friday

Prof Stephen Kiama's Biography: Rise to VC, troubled UoN leadership, family

Prof Stephen Kiama's Biography: Rise to VC, troubled UoN leadership, family

Video shows Ruaka driver begging for mercy moments before Land Cruiser was burnt

Video shows Ruaka driver begging for mercy moments before Land Cruiser was burnt

University of Nairobi fires Prof Stephen Kiama, acting Vice Chancellor named

University of Nairobi fires Prof Stephen Kiama, acting Vice Chancellor named

High Court declines to halt Gachagua's impeachment motion

High Court declines to halt Gachagua's impeachment motion

Golden hour rule, 8 other must-know facts about ambulances

Golden hour rule, 8 other must-know facts about ambulances

Husband jailed for 5 years after hoaxing ATPU officers to punish estranged wife

Husband jailed for 5 years after hoaxing ATPU officers to punish estranged wife

Explainer: The purpose of spherical balls on powerlines

Explainer: The purpose of spherical balls on powerlines

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The late Gerald Mwangi, ‘Makanga Bae'

Life of Makanga Bae before death: Degree, girlfriend, mum's reaction to his job

Popular Super Metro conductor Makanga Bae dies at Kenyatta National Hospital

Popular Super Metro conductor Makanga Bae dies at Kenyatta National Hospital

President William Ruto's official potrait

Are presidential portraits a must in Kenyan offices, what makes Ruto's unique?

Raphael Tuju

Ex-CS Raphael Tuju faces auction over Sh4.5B loan default