LSK considers impeachment proceedings as lawyers protest outside Ruto's office

The legal landscape in Kenya has recently witnessed a surge in tension, primarily fueled by the public disagreements between President William Ruto and decisions made by the country's law courts.

The president's vocal criticisms of judicial rulings have sparked concerns within the legal community, prompting the Law Society of Kenya to take a stand in defense of the Judiciary's independence.

Against this backdrop, LSK members gathered outside the Supreme Court, donning their legal regalia as a symbol of unity and solidarity.

Members of the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) gathered outside the Supreme Court on Friday, January 12, to voice their support for the Judiciary, which has been under relentless criticism from President William Ruto. Pulse Live Kenya

The protest aimed to send a clear message in support of the Judiciary's autonomy and to express concerns about the potential erosion of the rule of law in the face of sustained criticism from the highest office.

Speakers at the protest emphasized the crucial role of an independent judiciary in upholding the rule of law and ensuring justice for all citizens.

LSK President, Eric Theuri stressed that an independent judiciary is a cornerstone of any democratic society and called for respect for the separation of powers to maintain the integrity of the legal system.

"The executive and Parliament have no privilege to choose which orders to comply with and which ones not to comply. They are institutions that have been set up by our constitution, and the constitution demands, it does not plead with them, it demands that they must obey court orders," he said.

According to LSK, violation of the constitution is one of the grounds that a president can be impeached and the society is ready to take that path if Ruto persists in his attack against the Judiciary.

The strained relations between the Executive and the Judiciary are not new to Kenya's political landscape. The country has witnessed similar tensions in the past, leading to calls for reforms to safeguard the independence of the Judiciary and prevent undue influence on legal decisions.

"As a country, we know the history; we know what happened in the years of dictatorship, and we said when we gave ourselves a constitution in 2010 that we are never going back there," Theuri emphasized.

"The Law Society will not be cowed; will not be intimidated, and when it comes to the protection of the constitution, protection of the rule of law, we are prepared to go to any lengths to protect the Constitution of Kenya," he added.

The LSK President announced that, in a symbolic gesture of commitment, LSK members would retake their oaths in public.