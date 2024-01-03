Ruto wages war against the Judiciary in 12-minute rant [VIDEO]

President Ruto made these remarks during the funeral of Nyandarua Senator John Methu on January 2, where he asserted that a select few are using the courts to preserve the status quo and impede inclusive growth.

President Ruto minced no words as he addressed the Judiciary, expressing respect for the institution while condemning what he termed as "judicial impunity by corrupt judicial officers."

He asserted that these individuals, whom he referred to as a privileged few, are actively hindering the progress promised in the Kenya Kwanza government's manifesto, a vision the people voted for.

During his speech, President Ruto cited specific instances where court actions allegedly brought about a halt to crucial national programs.

President William Ruto during the funeral of Nyandarua Senator John Methu on January 2, 2024 Pulse Live Kenya

Roads, Universal Health Coverage, and housing projects were among the initiatives he claimed were stalled due to legal interventions.

The President went on to emphasize his commitment to challenging these impediments, declaring that no one can sabotage the transformation that Kenyans have mandated through their votes.

President Ruto's strong language and unwavering stance against what he perceives as obstructive judicial actions signal a looming battle between the Executive and Judiciary.

He reiterated that he would not tolerate "tyranny, corruption, and impunity" within the Judiciary, setting the stage for potential confrontations between the two arms of government.

As the President accuses the Judiciary of impeding progress, the broader question arises: are these legal interventions legitimate checks and balances or efforts to preserve the status quo?