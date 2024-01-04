The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

State House accuses Judiciary of frustrating DCI & EACC's fight against corruption

Denis Mwangi

A statement from State House said that in December the Judiciary prevented the charging of corruption suspects in court

President William Ruto during a meeting at State House, Nairobi on May 3, 2023
President William Ruto during a meeting at State House, Nairobi on May 3, 2023

In a heated exchange between the office of President William Ruto and the Law Society of Kenya (LSK), State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohammed has accused the Judiciary of frustrating the prosecution of corruption suspects by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

Recommended articles

This comes in the aftermath of President Ruto's recent attack on the Judiciary, raising concerns about the relationship between the Executive and the Judiciary.

"Just last month, independent institutions were stopped from charging suspects of corruption. Should individuals investigated by the DCI and the EACC find refuge in courts to circumvent the criminal justice system?

"It is unacceptable that such suspects are now roaming free in our streets with impunity. No stretch of imagination can baptize this as judicial independence; it is, indeed, judicial impunity," Hussein said in a statement on Wednesday, January 3.

ADVERTISEMENT
State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohamed
State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohamed State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohamed Pulse Live Kenya

The statement from State House also asserted President Ruto's commitment to upholding the rule of law and constitutional principles, emphasizing his respect for recent court orders related to the Affordable Housing Program.

While acknowledging the unacceptability of executive impunity, State House argued that impunity in the Judiciary and Legislature is equally reprehensible.

He contended that corruption, regardless of its location within the Judiciary, the Executive, or the Legislature, should not be shielded by the concept of judicial independence.

The spokesperson calls for accountability and the exposure of corruption wherever it may exist.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ: CJ Martha Koome: The Judiciary is a co-equal arm of government

Constitutional Obligations and State Mandate:

Mohammed asserted that the president's commitment to affordable and decent housing, universal health coverage, food production, social security, and education is in line with his constitutional obligation.

The State House spokesperson argued that such commitments should not be obstructed by corruption or judicial impunity.

The presidency also called for judicial reforms to counteract the influence of vested interests and corrupt judicial officials.

ADVERTISEMENT
State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohamed
State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohamed Pulse Live Kenya

As tensions rise between State House and the Law Society of Kenya, the allegations of the Judiciary frustrating the Executive's efforts bring the role of each branch of government into sharp focus.

The ongoing dialogue between the Executive and the Judiciary underscores the need for a delicate balance between independence and accountability, ensuring the effective delivery of services to the Kenyan people while upholding constitutional values.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

State House accuses Judiciary of frustrating DCI & EACC's fight against corruption

State House accuses Judiciary of frustrating DCI & EACC's fight against corruption

CJ Martha Koome: The Judiciary is a co-equal arm of government

CJ Martha Koome: The Judiciary is a co-equal arm of government

Justina Wamae's guide for women in their 20s looking to venture into politics

Justina Wamae's guide for women in their 20s looking to venture into politics

PHOTOS: New State House images give glimpse of renovations at Ruto's official residence

PHOTOS: New State House images give glimpse of renovations at Ruto's official residence

Why Hussein Mohamed is trending on X

Why Hussein Mohamed is trending on X

Pauline Njoroge among 10 selected for observer mission in Bangladesh

Pauline Njoroge among 10 selected for observer mission in Bangladesh

High Court petition challenges tax exemptions for churches, mosques, temples & other groups

High Court petition challenges tax exemptions for churches, mosques, temples & other groups

What we know about the Japan Airlines plane crash

What we know about the Japan Airlines plane crash

Harvard University’s 1st Black president resigns amid plagiarism allegations

Harvard University’s 1st Black president resigns amid plagiarism allegations

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

UAP Old Mutual Towers fire

Update on fire that caught Old Mutual Tower after New Year fireworks display

Kenya's First Lady Rachel Ruto and Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika

Theories Kenyans have come up with after Rachel Ruto's viral photo

Vehicle the four young men were shot in

How a trip upcountry saved gang member from Buruburu shooting

Abel Mutua

Film-maker Abel Mutua asks for financial assistance after death struck family