77-year-old man found dead in hotel room after checking in with younger woman

A police report on the matter details that the deceased spent his last night out with his 32-year-old companion and was found dead on the morning of Sunday, September 10.

Police report indicate that the man’s companion, “aged 32 years whom they had booked the room together was found in the room”.

A staff at the hotel discovered the lifeless body of the man in his room and alerted the facility’s management who in turn alerted the police.

At the time his body was discovered, the man was naked and unconscious.

25 tablets found in the deceased's bag

Police from Masii Police Station in Mwala sub-county where the matter was reported arrived at the scene combed through with the statement revealing the deceased's bag was found to have 25 tablets of men booster, four of which were empty.

" The scene was processed, and a search was conducted in the room…The deceased's bag was found to have 25 tablets of men's boosters and four empty sachets of the tablets that he is believed to have taken," read the statement in part.

The 32-year-old lady has been booked in by the police to assist with investigations.

"The body was taken to Machakos funeral home awaiting postmortem, and the lady booked for further interrogation," added the report.